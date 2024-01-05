Diggia: Dainese leather, but no move to Tavullia

VR46 newcomer Fabio Di Giannantonio is adapting his equipment for the 2024 MotoGP season to his new employer, but the Roman will not be moving his place of residence.

When Fabio Di Giannantonio won his first MotoGP race in the floodlights of Doha at the penultimate Grand Prix of the 2023 season, the 25-year-old Italian was still without a bike for 2024 because he had to make way for none other than Marc Márquez at Gresini Racing. Thanks to his convincing results in the final phase of his second season in the premier class, "Diggia" was able to secure a Ducati for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, where Luca Marini had to be replaced at short notice.

Because Valentino Rossi's half-brother moved to the Repsol Honda factory team as Márquez's successor, the family-owned VR46 Racing Team signed a regular rider for the first time who did not come from the VR46 Riders Academy - apart from Lorenzo Dalla Porta, who only moved up to the then Sky VR46 Racing Team in the Moto3 World Championship during the 2016 season after Romano Fenati's separation.

"That's a nice thing," said Diggia about his unique selling point in the VR46 Racing Team. "We talked about this with Uccio [Salucci] and Pablo [Nieto]. It's a new adventure for both sides and it's about joining forces. I am also proud to be the first in this respect - but above all I am proud to work for such a strong team. I am convinced that I can learn a lot - from the guys in the Academy, from the guys in the team and from Valentino. It's a group that you can fill a whole notebook talking to. It's a really nice opportunity for me."

Has Di Giannantonio ever wished in the past to be part of the famous VR46 Riders Academy in Tavullia? "For sure I would have liked to be in the Academy because they work incredibly well with the riders. For a young rider, it's incredibly lucky because they give you almost a ready-made project for your preparation to take you further - maybe all the way to MotoGP. I, on the other hand, had to build myself up a bit and find out for myself what works well and what doesn't. With such a structure behind me, I would certainly have been able to take one or two shortcuts and perhaps learnt more."

However, even as a VR46 rider, he will not be returning permanently to the "Motor Valley" of Romagna, where the Roman had previously settled for training purposes - at least for the time being. "That's not planned at the moment because I've just bought a new house in Rome. So I have a lot to do there," smiled Diggia. "But you should never say never in life..."

At least in terms of equipment, Di Giannantonio is adapting to his new employer for the 2024 season: On Friday, he announced his switch to Dainese, the manufacturer that has accompanied Rossi throughout his career and equips the majority of the Academy riders. Previously, the Qatar winner was supplied with leathers and boots by Alpinestars.