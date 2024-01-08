100-km race: Valentino Rossi attracts many GP stars
In previous years, the 100 km Race of Champions has usually been the traditional end of the season at the end of November or beginning of December, but this winter the VR46 organisers have chosen a date in January: on Friday and Saturday of this week, the action will once again heat up at the famous ranch in Tavullia.
The battle will be for honour - and a ham trophy and sausage chain. Last year, the duo of Elia Bartolini and Lorenzo Baldassarri snatched victory away from host Valentino Rossi and his brother Luca Marini. So "Vale" and co. are looking for revenge, but last year's winner "Balda" will be absent this time because he is busy testing for his return to the Supersport World Championship.
Nevertheless, the list of participants is high-calibre - led of course by the GP aces from the VR46 Riders Academy. In addition to mentor Rossi and Marini, MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Franco Morbidelli and Celestino Vietti will also be there. They will be joined by Fabio Di Giannantonio as a new addition to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team and some fast guests such as Augusto Fernández, Pedro Acosta, Manuel Gonzalez, Diogo Moreira and Ivan Ortolá.
Danilo Petrucci, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Remy Gardner are among the riders from the production-based World Championship. GASGAS enduro ace Andrea Verona will also not be missing out on the flat track spectacle.
List of participants for "La 100 km dei Campioni" 2024:
Valentino Rossi
Luca Marini
Pecco Bagnaia
Marco Bezzecchi
Fabio Di Giannantonio
Franco Morbidelli
Augusto Fernández
Pedro Acosta
Celestino Vietti
Filippo Farioli
Diogo Moreira
Matteo Bertelle
Xavier Artigas
Andrea Migno
Matteo Gabarrini
Sammy Halbert
Tito Rabat
Elia Bartolini
Mattia Casadei
Nicola Carraro
Alessandro Zaccone
Alberto Surra
Ivan Ortolá
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Mattia Pasini
Jose Rueda
Manuel Gonzalez
Tatsuki Suzuki
Filippo Fuligni
Luca Ottaviani
Danilo Petrucci
Remy Gardner
Tom Neave
Tim Neave
Ferran Cardus
Lorenzo Gabellini
Marco Belli
Dennis Foggia
Andrea Verona
Thomas Chareyre
Andrea Mantovani