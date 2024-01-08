100-km race: Valentino Rossi attracts many GP stars

The ninth edition of the flat track race "La 100 km dei Campioni" at Valentino Rossi's MotoRanch in Tavullia will take place on 12 and 13 January. The list of participants is high-calibre.

In previous years, the 100 km Race of Champions has usually been the traditional end of the season at the end of November or beginning of December, but this winter the VR46 organisers have chosen a date in January: on Friday and Saturday of this week, the action will once again heat up at the famous ranch in Tavullia.

The battle will be for honour - and a ham trophy and sausage chain. Last year, the duo of Elia Bartolini and Lorenzo Baldassarri snatched victory away from host Valentino Rossi and his brother Luca Marini. So "Vale" and co. are looking for revenge, but last year's winner "Balda" will be absent this time because he is busy testing for his return to the Supersport World Championship.

Nevertheless, the list of participants is high-calibre - led of course by the GP aces from the VR46 Riders Academy. In addition to mentor Rossi and Marini, MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Franco Morbidelli and Celestino Vietti will also be there. They will be joined by Fabio Di Giannantonio as a new addition to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team and some fast guests such as Augusto Fernández, Pedro Acosta, Manuel Gonzalez, Diogo Moreira and Ivan Ortolá.

Danilo Petrucci, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Remy Gardner are among the riders from the production-based World Championship. GASGAS enduro ace Andrea Verona will also not be missing out on the flat track spectacle.

List of participants for "La 100 km dei Campioni" 2024:

Valentino Rossi

Luca Marini

Pecco Bagnaia

Marco Bezzecchi

Fabio Di Giannantonio

Franco Morbidelli

Augusto Fernández

Pedro Acosta

Celestino Vietti

Filippo Farioli

Diogo Moreira

Matteo Bertelle

Xavier Artigas

Andrea Migno

Matteo Gabarrini

Sammy Halbert

Tito Rabat

Elia Bartolini

Mattia Casadei

Nicola Carraro

Alessandro Zaccone

Alberto Surra

Ivan Ortolá

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Mattia Pasini

Jose Rueda

Manuel Gonzalez

Tatsuki Suzuki

Filippo Fuligni

Luca Ottaviani

Danilo Petrucci

Remy Gardner

Tom Neave

Tim Neave

Ferran Cardus

Lorenzo Gabellini

Marco Belli

Dennis Foggia

Andrea Verona

Thomas Chareyre

Andrea Mantovani