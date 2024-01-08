Valentino Rossi will not defend his podium result

In January 2023, Valentino Rossi finished the Dubai 24 Hours in third place. However, the nine-time motorbike world champion will not be able to repeat this strong result this year, as WRT has cancelled his participation.

WRT will not be taking part in the 2024 edition of the Dubai 24 Hours. The Belgian racing team withdrew the two BMW M4 GT3s after the race was postponed. Due to transport delays caused by a military operation against the Huthi rebels, Creventic had to postpone the race by two weeks.

In addition to WRT, other top-class GT3 teams have already cancelled their participation, including the two former ADAC GT Masters champion teams Land-Motorsport and Herberth Motorsport as well as Car Collection Motorsport from Walluf in Hesse.

Vincent Vosse's Belgian racing team won the last two editions of the race. The successful Belgian team also won in the desert state in 2016. In January 2023, Mohammed Al Saud, Diego Menchaca, Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer, Jens Klingmann and Dries Vanthoor secured the first overall victory for the BMW M4 GT3 in a 24-hour race.

"Due to the postponement of the date for the event, Team WRT has withdrawn its two BMW M4 GT3s from the race in the United Arab Emirates. As there are no delays in the equipment and return of the cars from Dubai, the Belgian team can honour its original preparation plan for the remainder of the 2024 season," WRT said in a statement on social media.

WRT hopes to return next year to the popular race in the desert state, which the Belgian team has used for many years to prepare for the season.

In the team's second car, nine-time motorbike world champion Valentino Rossi finished third overall in January 2023, achieving his first podium result in his first race as a BMW M works driver. Together with Maxime Martin, Max Hesse, Sean Gelael and Timothy Whale, "Il Dottore" took turns at the wheel of the M4 GT3 with the legendary start number #46. The quintet was not deterred by an impact from British gentleman driver Timothy Whale on Saturday and was able to continue the race after a brief check.

It was considered highly likely that Rossi would also have competed in the Dubai 24 Hours in 2024 to prepare for his season in the FIA WEC and the GT World Challenge Europe.