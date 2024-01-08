Enea Bastianini: "In a good position for 2024"

After his four victories and third place in the 2022 World Championship on the Gresini Ducati, Enea Bastianini had high hopes when he joined the factory team of the Reds from Borgo Panigale. However, 2023 proved to be an epidemic year for the "Bestia" over long stretches.

Nevertheless, the arduous switch to the GP23 and the forced breaks due to injury (Enea missed 7 out of 20 Grands Prix) were followed at the end of the season by the redeeming first victory as a Ducati works rider in Sepang and an encouraging Valencia test on the 2024 prototype of the Desomsedici.

Even his team-mate and world champion Pecco Bagnaia confirmed that the GP24 was more similar to the 2022 bike in terms of corner entry and turn-in behaviour, which should also play to Bastianini's strengths.

Enea, do you see yourself in the perfect position for the coming season?

Probably, I'm in a good position now, yes. In Portimão [at the 2023 season opener] it was also okay and I was at the front, but for next season we will have other solutions and new things on the bike. My comments are very similar to Pecco's and Ducati worked well in the tests.

Is it a help to have a team-mate whose comments and strengths are similar?

Pecco's riding style is different. He prefers to brake very late. I don't brake as hard, but prefer to maintain speed at the entrance to the corner. He brakes the bike much harder. But one of the strange aspects of the 2023 bike was precisely the braking phase and corner entry. If you're not perfect in this phase, you lose time.

Apart from the bike, what changes did you have to get used to in your first year as a MotoGP factory rider? What is different in a factory team?

You have to talk to a lot of people, apart from that it's basically very similar [compared to the customer team]. But I also changed crew chief, so the whole team was new to me. In general, it's different because as a works driver you have to give a lot of interviews and attend a lot of events. But that's normal. At the beginning, you have to find your confidence in these things too, but once you've got the hang of it, it's all good.

What are you working on during the winter break?

I'm working with my coach to feel better physically. For example, I was so tired after the race in Malaysia because I wasn't at 100 per cent. But that was clear: if you don't train for three months and then return to MotoGP, it's very difficult given the current level. You have to push on every lap and in every session. So you have to make the most of the time until the Sepang test.