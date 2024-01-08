From 2024: Greener MotoGP thanks to sustainable fuel

The first declaration of intent to gradually switch to non-fossil fuels was issued by the MotoGP organisers in 2021. The 2024 season marks the first concrete step in the roadmap.

In May 2021, the FIM, the team association IRTA, the manufacturers' alliance MSMA and the marketing company Dorna Sports announced their intention to make the motorbike world championship more environmentally friendly in future - with the main focus on sustainable fuels. The MotoGP World Championship is to become greener without jeopardising the high level of sport and entertainment. A sustainable future for the MotoGP paddock and the global environment is the common goal.

As the two-wheeled premier class, MotoGP wants to be a pioneer for the industry in terms of reducing CO2 emissions and combating climate change, as there are more than two billion motorbikes on the roads around the world.

The timetable set by the Grand Prix Commission envisages the following:

From 2024, fuel in all classes of the "FIM Grand Prix World Championship" will be at least 40 per cent of non-fossil origin.

From 2027, the fuel should then consist of 100 per cent non-fossil raw materials.

This is because the current five-year contracts with the MotoGP manufacturers run up to and including 2026, and some factories such as KTM and Aprilia could envisage using 100 per cent biofuel or synthetic fuel as early as 2026.

In Moto3 and Moto2, there is an exclusive supplier in Petronas; from 2024, Petronas Primax Pro-Race M2 fuel, which consists of at least 40 per cent non-fossil biofuel, will be used in the smaller classes.

In the MotoGP class, each manufacturer can continue to work with its own fuel supplier on its own fuel in order to boost development worldwide. The exact specifications and parameters for the tests were defined by the GPC in December 2023 - in consultation with official testing centres and after taking into account the input of the various fuel manufacturers.

In the case of Ducati Corse, for example, Shell is the long-standing partner. "It will make a difference for sure," said Gigi Dall'Igna with a view to the 2024 regulations on sustainable fuel. "We will have a few more problems and a little less performance. The fuel is a little more susceptible to vapour lock, so we will have to be a little more careful. But we've also been using it for a while, so I think we can adapt well."

Honda partner Repsol carried out its first test with a MotoGP rider in November 2022 - at that time with Marc Márquez on an RC213V-S that was fuelled with biofuel developed in the Spanish oil company's Technology Lab. "I felt good and didn't notice any difference when using this fuel, which is ultimately the goal - to maintain a high level of performance," summarised the eight-time world champion.