Augusto Fernández: What is difficult for a rookie

In this interview, Augusto Fernández (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) looks back on his first MotoGP season and the associated changes and challenges: what was difficult and what helped him.

Augusto Fernández was the only MotoGP rookie of the 2023 season to secure the title of "Rookie of The Year" from the outset. Regardless of this, the 2022 Moto2 World Champion put in a remarkable performance in his debut year in the premier class.

In his first eleven MotoGP races over the full distance, Augusto finished in the points every time, even shining in fourth place at Tech3's home race in Le Mans. In qualifying, the tall RC16 rider made it into Qualifying 2 a total of four times, finishing the World Championship with five top 10 results and 71 points in 17th place overall.

Augusto, did your rookie season in the MotoGP class perhaps go even better than expected?

It was a positive season. Pre-season expectations are one thing, but I was happy with how things went. Especially in the end, I felt that I was stronger. I have to be satisfied because the level is good and we are improving all the time.



It's been a tough season - a positive one, with a lot of new things like the tyres: even in Qatar [at the penultimate Grand Prix] we tried a new front tyre that I'd never ridden with all season and it's still difficult to understand these things. Even now, with the experience I've gained in MotoGP. Everything is super-new and super-different compared to what I was used to.

Because the MotoGP bikes are currently very different from the Moto2 bikes?

I think so, yes. When I talk to Brad [Binder], Pol [Espargaró] or Joan [Mir] - riders I have a good relationship with - it wasn't like that when they came to MotoGP. It was one bike, one bike, and it was much easier to ride - much better than the Moto2 bike, with more power, better tyres, generally everything was better. That's still the case, but it's very difficult to stay within the performance window.



All it takes is nothing and it runs very, very badly or the feeling is so strange - with the tyre pressure, the temperature, all the wings and the aerodynamics... It's very good sometimes, but it's also very bad very quickly.

Was it perhaps also difficult as the only rookie in the field not to be able to make a direct comparison?

It was, especially at the beginning of the year, when I compared myself with the rest of the riders who had a lot of experience, and I was last, last and last again, even though I was pushing like crazy. Being at the maximum and last at the same time is probably the most difficult aspect of this adaptation phase. It then got better because I was no longer last - and because I can now read it in a different way.



When you're used to fighting for first, second and third place in Moto2 from the previous season, it's difficult at the beginning when you find yourself in the last positions.

In addition, after Pol Espargaró's serious injury, you suddenly found yourself as team leader right at the start of your MotoGP career.

I was alone, but luckily the other team, the KTM factory team, helped me a lot with the information from Brad and Jack [Miller]. I have to say that they gave me everything I wanted. It's not the same because with Pol I could compare myself directly - I jump off the bike, go to the data engineer, ask for Pol's lap and get it.



With Brad and Jack I might have to wait until the afternoon to compare. It was different, but I have to say that they supported me as much as they could and I'm happy about that.

Did it feel a bit like being thrown in at the deep end when you were alone in the GASGAS-Tech3 box for the first time?

It was a big change, but the Tech3 team supported me well and didn't put any pressure on me at all. I just tried to understand things and take small steps. I felt the support from everyone, it felt good during this whole period of adaptation. That helped, I wasn't just alone.

You also came from the official KTM team from Moto2, Red Bull KTM Ajo, so that was probably also a help.

That helped, yes, because I had already spoken to the KTM people in Moto2 and was therefore part of this MotoGP family. Knowing each other from the previous year was certainly a help, yes.