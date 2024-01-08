Marc Márquez: New Ducati look for his MX Honda

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Márquez (30) recently attracted attention when he turned up at a private training session near his home town of Cervera shortly before the New Year on a Honda CRF 250 in the original HRC design. Although he switched to the Ducati Desmosedici of the Gresini Racing Team for the 2024 MotoGP season, the eight-time world champion campaigned for his long-standing employer from Japan until the last day of the year.

Since 1 January, Márquez has officially been a Gresini rider - and his motocross bike looks completely different. There is little or nothing left of the Honda colours, and the design is now based on his MotoGP bike from the Valencia test at the end of November. Back then, Gresini Racing kept the Márquez bike in a simple striped design without sponsor lettering. Marc also used the blue and red test design on his bike during a flat track training session in recent days.

The background: unlike other riders, Márquez does not have a Ducati cross bike at his disposal. The Italians' brand new off-road project will not be presented until 22 January in Madonna di Campiglio. For the time being, however, this bike is a prototype that is currently being developed in Italy by icon Tony Cairoli and his mate Alessandro Lupino.

Aprilia's MotoGP aces Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró are also forced to use bikes from other manufacturers during MX training, but these are decorated almost beyond recognition with other plastic foils.