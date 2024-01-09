Augusto Fernández: "The best Pierer bike would be perfect"

Augusto Fernández put in a remarkable rookie season in the premier class, even if the 26-year-old Spaniard makes no secret of the challenges he faced as a debutant on the MotoGP bike and especially after the early retirement of his experienced team-mate Pol Espargaró.

The 2022 Moto2 champion achieved his best MotoGP performance to date with fourth place in Le Mans back in May, but he felt particularly comfortable on the RC16 in the final phase of the 2023 season. "I've improved a lot and I'm seeing good results - or rather, I'm seeing good things, because the results on Sundays weren't the ones I wanted."

Nevertheless, Fernández went into the winter break with a good feeling and is confident and motivated for the new season, in which he will find his Ajo team-mate from the Moto2 World Championship, Pedro Acosta, in the GASGAS-Tech3 box.

Augusto, what is your goal for 2024?

I don't want to target a result, because in MotoGP you never know and everything has to come together, but I want to fight to be the first KTM in the field, further up front with Brad [Binder] - or Jack [Miller] or Pedro, if they are. Performing as the best KTM bike is the main goal for every race next season.

Will it be easier to finish further up front in 2024?

You never know, but I really believe that we are improving a lot from the bike. Our time will come, I really believe that a lot of things have changed in the past year. We have taken a path and of course it is a long one, but we are going step by step and improving all the time. We are getting closer.



It takes time because we are talking about Ducati, who have won in the last two years and have had a really good bike for three, four or five seasons. We are still new to this and we need time, but I think we will get there.

Your new bike should be better too.

To be honest, at the moment I'm not really asking what we're going to get. I don't want to think that what Brad or Jack are getting could be better than what I have. I have my bike and I still have room to manoeuvre to get the best out of the package.

With Pedro you get a new team-mate who is not really new to you.

A strong rider is coming! I'm looking forward to sharing the pits with him and I think he'll adapt quickly to the bike - just like he did in Moto2. I've said it many times in the past: when he was competitive on a Moto2 race weekend, it was simply a help for me. Being able to see from the data where he was faster than me made me better. We pushed each other and raised the level.



Of course you always want to beat the other one because we are team-mates and the team-mate is always the first one you want to beat. But I think it will be good for the brand, for the team and for me if he is strong as quickly as possible.

You're on a KTM RC16, but the brand is still very Spanish with the GASGAS colours. Does that help you?

We try to remember the Spanish part of the team. Next season we will have two Spanish riders in the team again and I think it is a strong team to compete with the Factory Team. We will at least try and then we will see if we can fight to be the best representative on a Pierer Mobility bike in the field.

What would you be satisfied with, what would you rate as a successful 2024 season a year from now?

To be the best Pierer Mobility rider in general and, of course, to achieve podium finishes and my first victory. It's always difficult to make predictions in terms of rankings, you just never know in MotoGP, but let's put it this way: the best Pierer bike with wins and podiums would of course be perfect.