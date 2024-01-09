Viñales, Miller or Rins: Who will make history?

What Valentino Rossi or Jorge Lorenzo failed to achieve, Maverick Viñales (Aprilia), Jack Miller (KTM) and Alex Rins (Yamaha) could do in 2024: A MotoGP victory on the third different make.

Alex Rins secured the only Honda victory last year on the RC213V in LCR Castrol colours in Austin/Texas and thus the highlight of an otherwise arduous season for the Japanese team. After five victories on the Suzuki GSX-RR, it was the Catalan rider's sixth GP win of his 2017 MotoGP career.

Rins thus joined the select list of eight riders who have won with two different machines since the introduction of the MotoGP four-stroke class in 2002. Before him, only Jack Miller (Honda and Ducati), Andrea Dovizioso (Honda and Ducati), Casey Stoner (Ducati and Honda), Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha and Ducati), Maverick Viñales (Suzuki and Yamaha), Max Biaggi (Yamaha and Honda) and Valentino Rossi (Honda and Yamaha) had achieved this feat.

With his move to the Yamaha factory team, Rins now has the chance to become the first rider in the MotoGP era to win with three brands in 2024. Of course, the same also applies to Aprilia works rider Viñales (victory at the 2016 Silverstone GP on Suzuki, followed by eight wins on Yamaha) and Red Bull KTM rider Miller (surprise victory in the rain at Assen 2016 on the Marc VDS Honda, followed by three wins as a Ducati works rider).

Even if you look further back, there are only four riders who have been successful in the premier class on three brands in the winners' lists of the Motorcycle World Championship, which has been in existence since 1949: Mike Hailwood (Norton, MV Agusta, Honda), Eddie Lawson (Yamaha, Honda, Cagiva), Randy Mamola (Suzuki, Honda, Yamaha) and Loris Capirossi (Yamaha, Honda, Ducati).

Observers and fans can look forward to seeing whether one of the trio of Viñales, Miller and Rins will write another piece of MotoGP history in the longest World Championship season to date in 2024. Based on his experience on his current bike, Viñales should have the best cards. After all, he has been on the RS-GP since the late summer of 2021 and has already collected four second places for Aprilia Racing. Also encouraging: his team-mate Aleix Espargaró achieved two victories in 2023.

However, Miller came close in the final race of his first season on the RC16 when he crashed while leading and buried his best chance to date of breaking the record in the gravel trap at Valencia. The Australian's best KTM performance in the MotoGP class thus remained a third place from the 2023 Jerez GP until further notice.

Yamaha newcomer Rins returns to a motorbike with an in-line engine after just one season on the LCR Honda. The Spaniard himself secured the last victory to date with this engine concept at the 2022 season finale, back then as a Suzuki works rider in the last race before the Hamamatsu-based manufacturer pulled out.

Former world champion Fabio Quartararo and Rins predecessor Franco Morbidelli were denied a victory on the M1 last year, while Yamaha recorded its second winless MotoGP season after 2003. Will the turnaround succeed in 2024 - also thanks to the concessions granted?