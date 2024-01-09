Diggia: What it feels like to ride for Rossi

The transfer merry-go-round for the 2024 MotoGP season went further than originally expected: Fabio Di Giannantonio had to give up his place in the private Ducati customer team of Gresini Racing to eight-time world champion Marc Márquez. After weeks and months of uncertainty, the Roman ended up at VR46 at the end of November, as Luca Marini took over from Márquez in the Repsol Honda factory team.

"A year ago, all of this would have been pretty unimaginable," says "Diggia", looking back with a slight smile. "But things happen very quickly in this sport and everything also depends on the results on the track - or rather, only on the results," says the Qatar winner, who was still without a motorbike for 2024 at the time of his most important victory to date. As is well known, an agreement was then reached with the Rossi team, which has had a new title sponsor and namesake in Pertamina Enduro since 1 January.

Di Giannantonio does not come from the VR46 Riders Academy, but his respect for Valentino Rossi is nevertheless enormous. "Of course I've always admired him a lot, he's the greatest of all time," enthused the VR46 newcomer. "I approached the world of Valentino and VR46 with a lot of restraint and modesty, I always appreciated it very much. Our relationship has always been very good and very honest, even between me and Valentino. The fact that I am now in the team and he is my boss feels quite strange - but strange in a positive way," grinned Diggia.

In 2024, the rider who finished twelfth in the World Championship last season wants to pick up where he left off when he crossed the finish line in Valencia in the new colours. Diggia finished his last race as a Gresini rider in second place, although he was subsequently relegated to fourth place due to a tyre pressure infringement. "The aim is to continue my development and pick up where I left off - in other words, to try to have lots of nice battles with the top guys and to get more podiums and wins."

Di Giannantonio is not too worried about the fact that, in addition to the switch to the GP23, the team around crew chief David Muñoz is also different. "There is certainly a lot to do, we have to get to know each other and understand how the VR46 team works," he says. "But the potential is there, the team is great, I'm developing. So why shouldn't it be possible to continue where we left off?"

Diggia also has a strong team-mate in Marco Bezzecchi, who is third in the world championship and whom he knows very well. The careers of the Italians, who were born in 1998, ran in parallel, with both joining the premier class in 2022. "However, "Bez" made his breakthrough faster, celebrating his first MotoGP podium at the 2022 Dutch TT in his rookie year, and Marco now has three GP victories in the premier class.

"He was great, I can only congratulate him because he adapted super-fast to the MotoGP bike," said Di Giannantonio, paying tribute to Bezzecchi. "We've been through all the classes together since the Italian Moto3 Championship in 2015." Back then, Bez beat Diggia in the title fight.

"So we can share a lot of memories in the pits, but also the hard work that we have done in these years and will continue to do in the coming years. I believe that we are a strong team and can push each other," Fabio Di Giannantonio is convinced. "We're still the same guys who sometimes fool around. I believe that we are cool characters, authentic and transparent, and that we will have fun together."