MotoGP team presentations 2024: These dates are fixed

In four weeks, the winter break for the MotoGP aces will end with the Sepang test (6th to 8th February), and in 60 days we will see the first racing action again with the MotoGP Sprint in Doha. In addition to the test riders and rookie Pedro Acosta (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3), the regular Yamaha and Honda riders will also be able to get started at the shakedown test in Malaysia (1 to 3 February) thanks to the new "concessions" regulation.

To get in the mood for the new season, the MotoGP teams traditionally hold their team presentations at the beginning of the year. Gresini Racing opens the dance - in the truest sense of the word, as one of Italy's most famous nightclubs has been chosen as the venue: The 2024 look of Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez and his brother Alex will be unveiled at the Cocoricò in Riccione on Saturday evening, 20 January from 6.30 pm. Nadia Padovani's MotoE and Moto2 teams will present themselves beforehand from 5.30 pm.

The next event follows directly afterwards: As in the previous year, Ducati Corse is hosting the three-day "Campioni in Pista" event, Champions on the - in this case snow-covered - piste in the prestigious ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio. The presentation of the red factory teams from the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships is scheduled for the morning of Monday 22 January. The manufacturer from Borgo Panigale will also take the opportunity to present the new motocross project under the direction of Paolo Ciabatti, who has been General Manager of the newly created "Ducati Corse Off-Road" department for a few weeks now.

From Italy, the journey continues to the United States: Trackhouse Racing, the newly formed Aprilia customer team of ex-NASCAR rider Justin Marks, will officially present itself on 26 January in Los Angeles. At an initial presentation of the successor to RNF, an RS-GP in the US national colours was unveiled in Milan on 5 December as a tribute to the test colours once used by Nicky Hayden and the motorbike racing heritage of the USA in general. However, the final livery for the 2024 season will not be revealed for another two weeks.

MotoGP team presentations 2024

20 January: Gresini Racing, Riccione (Italy)

22 January: Ducati Lenovo, Madonna di Campiglio (Italy)

26 January: Trackhouse Racing, Los Angeles (USA)