Brad Binder: "Devices and aero? I'm a racing driver"

Red Bull KTM ace Brad Binder, fourth in the last MotoGP season, gives an interesting insight into his approach and the development of the RC16 in an interview.

Brad Binder still has to wait for his first GP victory since his memorable triumph on slick tyres in the rain at the 2021 Austrian GP, but the Red Bull KTM factory rider was the best non-Ducati rider in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship in fourth place overall. At Termas de Río Hondo and Jerez, the 28-year-old South African won two sprints, and in the full-distance races he collected five podium finishes last season.

In this interview, Brad talks about the development of the RC16 and the role of his team-mate Jack Miller, with whom he shared the podium at the 2023 Spanish GP in Jerez.

Brad, Pol Espargaró told me last season that he found a completely different bike after his comeback than before his injury in Portimão. He told me that the development was going in the direction of a longer and higher bike, which sounds like the shape of the Ducati Desmosedici GP. You have clearly taken a step forwards with this configuration.

Of course, I can't make any comparisons with other bikes or say whether we've gone in the same direction as others because I've never ridden the other bikes. Yes, we have developed the bike in a direction that has given us more room to be a bit faster, brake harder, accelerate harder... That was the biggest advantage we had last season.



On most tracks we were almost a second quicker, at least on the one fast lap. That's a big difference, which is down to very small improvements in a lot of areas that add up in the end.

Is the bike less responsive than the previous model?

Definitely, it's more sluggish and a little more difficult to manoeuvre. But you have to get used to it because the performance is right. When you try it for the first time, you might not like it, but you have to understand that the potential is greater. We had maxed out our previous package.

How much did the signing of ex-Ducati works rider Jack Miller affect the development of the existing bike?

One of the most important aspects was that Jack came to us from the reference bike that everyone is trying to beat. He brought his knowledge and feeling from the previous manufacturer and of course gave us a good direction to go in.



At the same time, he very quickly confirmed my comments. We took a good step in the right direction right at the start of the first test. Before Jack got on the bike, we were already a bit faster than the year before.

Did Jack also help you to adapt your riding style to the characteristics of the new bike?

To be honest, you don't have to adapt your riding style that much. It's just the way you do things. You have to be a bit further forward because not everything is so agile. You have to get used to it. It has to become the norm for you. That was the biggest difference.

Would you want to remove anything from the current MotoGP bikes, for example the ride height devices, the starting device or the aerodynamics?

I am a racing rider. I like to race. It doesn't matter whether the motorbike has wings and a ride-height device or not. Pushing the bike to the limit is what I enjoy and what keeps me awake at night thinking about how I can be a better rider. Whether it's on a production bike or a MotoGP bike, my goal is to be as fast as I can be. I don't care whether we have wings on the bike or not, whether we use the devices or not, as long as it's the same for everyone.

Your approach is very different from most riders, who also complain at times. In your case, it's more like: "If we have wings, I'll ride with wings" or "If we have 44 races a year, that's okay too..."

I'm a MotoGP rider, that's what I get paid for. That's why I'm more than happy to be there and race.