Gustl Auinger: What he thinks Marc Márquez is capable of

What do you think Marc Márquez is capable of on the Ducati?

There is nobody in the paddock who has the slightest doubt about his talent. He has skills that cannot be taken for granted. And he has proven them time and time again. The big question: can he make the most of these skills in combination with Ducati 2023 and tyres 2024? And now we come to the area where Marc has achieved his legendary status: his ability to clench his arse cheeks, dig in and catch a motorbike like no other. Regardless of whether it slides up to his elbow or the thing jumps and bucks.

Why hasn't he been able to do that in recent years?

Because the tyre was a strict, immovable limit. If you have to accept this limit, you also have to accept that although you have the ability to catch the bike, the tyre takes away this possibility by folding the front wheel at a speed that nobody can save. What if the 2024 package says: Dear Marc, you may be able to do what you want, but you have to dance to my tune?

Do you mean that some of his crashes last year were not so much the fault of Honda, but of Michelin?

The tyre doesn't allow you any grey area, that's the point. That was also the reason for the disgusting slipstreaming that Marc did last year. The Honda couldn't give him a definitive idea of the limits of the Michelin tyre. He didn't know: Am I already at the limit, or is there still room for improvement? So he plucked up his courage, latched on to another rider and thought: "If he can do it, then I should be able to do it too. You have to get that together first!

But nobody talked about the tyres.

If you listened very carefully, you could read between the lines. The subject was taboo. Alvaro Bautista, who knows both MotoGP and Superbike very well, told me last year in no uncertain terms how much the attractiveness of the races depends on the tyres. The Pirelli allows a wide variety of riding styles in the Superbike World Championship. A Johnny Rae makes his time with insanely high cornering speeds, a Toprak with magical braking points and an Alvaro with his Ducati through power. The Pirelli allows cornering speed for Johnny, braking for Toprak and acceleration for Alvaro. This creates exciting races. The Michelin only allows one riding style. If you do anything else, you crash. He was never allowed to say that sentence again afterwards.

And everyone stuck to it?

Franky Morbidelli once said: "Now it's Michelin's turn." That sentence never happened either. Jack Miller, who has a really straight beak, said after the Barcelona GP, still on the Ducati at the time, that he could achieve the performance he delivered here at any time with a tyre from the shop. When asked by journalists, he simply said: "Ask Michelin." This statement was also lost. What you did notice, however: Everyone who tried anything beyond the performance of the tyre crashed.

So the limit was not noticeable even for the best riders in the world?

The limit was different. A few degrees more temperature, therefore higher pressure, and you were off and didn't know what had happened in the first reaction. Take the fateful weekend in Doha, where Jorge Martín lost his title. He rides a tyre of the same type, with the same compound, at the same temperature, with the same riding style, which can be excellently documented by the data recording, fantastically in one race, and in the second he despairs. And then Michelin says it's not their fault, but they will make a statement. However, they have yet to do so.

So your specific point of criticism?

The tyre's limit is immovable and independent of the rider's talent. It's all down to the harmony between the rubber and the motorbike. And that is the reason why I believe that Marc will not be able to utilise his super-talent in 2024 as he did in the past.

What could that mean in sporting terms?

In the past, roughly every Ducati rider has finished on the podium at some point. I'm firmly convinced that Marc will manage that too. But can he accept the limit dictated by the tyre? I'm less sure about that. That's why my big favourites are Pecco, closely followed by Martín, who now knows what he has to do for the title, and Enea Bastianini, who will hopefully have an injury-free season. We've already seen how good he is and how little he cares about team orders. We mustn't forget Marco Bezzecchi either. The last thing he wants is to make life easy for a Márquez on a Ducati. There will be a lot of fuel in there.

Where I'd like to be a fly on the wall: If all the Ducati riders stacked up their data and analysed who braked how late.

Let's imagine Marc does a great qualifying lap. The others look at it, and one or two of them go off track and try Marc's lap. There are a few question marks in the air.