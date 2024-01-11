Brad Binder: "Second or third place? I wanted to win"

What Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder needs to attack the top three in the World Championship standings in 2024, and what he thinks of the "track limits" and the eight-strong Ducati armada in the MotoGP field.

Behind the three Ducati stars Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder finished the 2023 MotoGP season in fourth place overall. The South African collected two sprint wins and a total of five GP podiums, although he only moved up into the top three at the season finale in Valencia after Fabio Di Giannantonio received a three-second penalty for his second tyre pressure infringement.

It was a different story at the Dutch TT, where KTM ace Binder dropped off the podium after triggering the sensors for exceeding the track limits on the last lap and was therefore moved down one place - less than 24 hours after a similar offence in the Assen sprint (long lap penalty for exceeding the track limits several times converted into a 3-second time penalty because the penalty was only due on the last lap).

Brad, we need to talk about the "green" for a moment, because you lost a podium place twice in the sprint and main race at Assen for exceeding the track limits on the last lap. For the same reason, you were penalised one place behind Pecco Bagnaia in third place at Buriram. Would you prefer to abolish this rule for the last lap of the race?

I would remove it for my own benefit. I understand it, of course, but I think it should be reconsidered because in my case, all three times I was penalised, I gained absolutely nothing. Especially the last time, I even lost time. But of course I understand the rules, I don't mind.

You actually didn't react particularly angrily to it.

The thing is: I didn't care whether I was second or third, I wanted to win. In the end, I didn't win either way, the penalty didn't change that.

You finished fourth in the final standings of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship as the best non-Ducati rider. What do you need to improve on this result in 2024?

I think the main thing is that there were two or three guys that I fought with throughout the year. Of course, there were others in some races, but those three guys in front of me were always there, always in the top five, always fighting for the podium and the win. I need to be more in this group and less behind them. I need to be in front of them more often than the other way round.

And what do you need to achieve this?

For me, it's clear what we need. We need more rear-wheel grip on corner entry and in acceleration. If we can find that, we'll be there.

Do you think that eight Ducati are too many in the 22-rider field?

I don't care, that doesn't change my life. At the end of the day, MotoGP is the class for the fastest riders in the world on the best bikes. Whatever bike you're on, you just try to be at the front. I really always prefer to worry about myself and that's it. At the end of the day, it doesn't do you any good on the track if you worry about these things.

So you don't share this widespread opinion that the Ducati armada in the field is too overwhelming, especially in terms of numbers?

Of course there are a lot of Ducati on the grid, they make up almost half of the field. But would anything change if that wasn't the case?