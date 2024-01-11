Marc Márquez (Ducati): "A smile of serenity"

Marc Márquez has officially been a Gresini Ducati rider since 1st January, allowing him to speak openly about his new team and, above all, his new bike. Previously, only recorded statements from the Valencia test had been published, but at an event organised by his sponsor Estrella Galicia 0,0 in Madrid, where the 30-year-old superstar lives, he appeared in front of the press for the first time since his debut on the Desmosedici GP23.

"The smile in Valencia was a smile of serenity," said the six-time MotoGP champion, commenting on the picture from the Gresini pits that went around the world after his first Ducati run in Valencia. "I can ride a different bike," said the long-time Honda figurehead to himself. But that was by no means all, there was a lot to ask.

Marc, how did you feel at the first test in Valencia?

It was strange. I felt very comfortable at the first test in Valencia, but it was strange not to see the faces of Santi [Hernandez] or the mechanics. But these are changes in life that you have to approach with as much motivation as possible.

How are you approaching the challenge that the new year brings?

Calmly, with a normal pre-season that I haven't had for a long time. The forearm that had been causing me problems has improved a lot. I'm now in a position to complete a normal pre-season programme.



I have a lot of work ahead of me to adapt to the bike and the team. First I have to adapt and then, once we have the level, I will start to change things to feel comfortable with everything.

Can you say a bit more about how the Valencia test went?

It was a good test - the first test after such a long time on a bike and with the riding style. There was a lot of talk about the smile you saw when I took my helmet off and it was a smile of serenity when you can go out on the tracks on a different bike and see that you can ride a different bike.



As much as you've gained and experience in the class, starting a new project has allowed me to relax, just do laps without working on the bike. But now I have a list for Malaysia and I'm looking forward to getting to tracks where I can work harder. The whole team is helping me to feel as comfortable as possible and to be as fast as possible.

How is the Ducati different from the Honda?

It's a different motorbike. The timing is different, but in the end it's about braking as late as possible and accelerating as early as possible. But I've always been good in Valencia, so it's important to get to tracks where it's more difficult for me.

Is the Desmosedici a bike that you can adapt to quickly?

We will see. I'm not going to answer that now, but it's part of my job to fight. When a bike is good, the rider adapts easily. The big difference between being fast and being very fast is consistency. I don't know if I will be fast quickly. That's the difference that good riders make, but it all depends on how quickly I adapt to the bike.

Marc, what do you think of Ducati's approach, which allows you to compare data from so many teams and bikes?

I don't have that experience yet. In Valencia I was focussed on myself and didn't want to compare myself with anyone. I wanted to understand the bike. With eight bikes on the track, you can make a lot of comparisons, but that can also lead to more confusion than you might think. You will see the differences in the practice sessions.



I hope they want to compare their data with mine, because that always means you are fast. However, the data exchange was also open at Honda and that didn't help much. But there is no doubt that having eight bikes on the track helps.