Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing: Presentation in the stream

As expected, Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team with new title sponsor Pertamina Enduro will present Bezzecchi and Di Giannantonio's colours for the 2024 season on 24 January.

The title "FLUO STREAM" and the graphics of the official announcement of the VR46 team presentation 2024 suggest that the typically bright neon yellow will also play a decisive role in the design with the new namesake Pertamina Enduro, an Indonesian mineral oil company. We will find out exactly what the Ducati Desmosedici GP23 of Marco Bezzecchi and his new team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio will look like on Wednesday 24 January from 3pm.

That's when the VR46 Racing Team will officially present itself in its new formation at the Palariccione, the modern congress centre in Riccione on the Adriatic coast. A live stream will be set up for fans on the YouTube channel and on the official social media channels.

Gresini Racing (20 January) and the Ducati factory team (22 January) will kick off the traditional team presentations in Italy in the days leading up to the event.

MotoGP team presentations 2024

20 January: Gresini Racing, Riccione/Italy

22 January: Ducati Lenovo, Madonna di Campiglio/Italy

24 January: Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing, Riccione/Italy

26 January: Trackhouse Racing, Los Angeles/USA