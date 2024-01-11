What is the limit of Ducati rookie Marc Márquez?

"It would be a mistake to think about the title," says Gresini newcomer Marc Márquez about the high expectations. He also reveals his impression of the reaction in Ducati circles and among his rivals.

After eleven years, six MotoGP titles, five Triple Crown wins, 59 GP victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions on the RC213V, Marc Márquez said goodbye to the Repsol Honda factory team at the end of the 2023 season thanks to an early contract termination, in order to ride a Ducati Desmosedici GP23 from the previous season for the private Gresini Racing Team in 2024.

The expectations of the eight-time world champion are enormous. The 30-year-old superstar himself is endeavouring to exercise restraint.

Marc, why did you take the risk of making the switch?

To take a step in my sporting career, to find a solution. Because if you sit still, you won't get anywhere. You have to take steps and that's what I did to continue to have butterflies in my stomach and continue my career.

Not everyone at Ducati thought they needed a Marc Márquez in their already strong ranks. Did you notice a slight reluctance, a hesitation?

I never had that feeling, otherwise I wouldn't have taken this step. I've always tried to ignore the headlines. I could always count on the support of Gresini, they gave me my time and that's why I made the switch to the Gresini Racing Team. They never put me under pressure until I had a clear idea in my head.

Did you feel a certain fear or at least respect from your rivals that came with your move to Ducati?

In that case, I don't see any fear in the field. I'm just another rider. Yes, when you win four titles in a row you can maybe create fear, but I come from a situation where I have been beaten by many riders, by young and motivated riders, and I also have to reinvent myself and see what the others are doing.



I'm up against riders who have been on the same bike for many years and should be ahead of me, whereas my job will be to give 100 per cent. We will have to work a lot on the bike and we will have all the options to choose from, with the logical differences between an official and a private team. My job will be to give 100 per cent.

You seem relaxed.

I'm relaxed because I can follow my own pace and that's important. I'm looking forward to the tests in Malaysia because I feel ready. I'm looking forward, but I'm not nervous. The will is there, but you can't go blindly. Bit by bit we will try to work as well as we can and if I can improve the results, I will try - like every other rider. But as a Ducati rider, with the top three in the world championship on the same bike, you can't fight directly with them. You have to build that up.

What is Marc Márquez's limit?

Expectations are high all over the world and it's part of my job to ignore all that. It's as difficult as ever, even more so after three difficult years... That's why you can't create expectations before the season has even started. It's important to exercise restraint, to take it race by race, because that will allow us to work with more calm.

Is it possible to become world champion on a customer team Ducati?

This is still the same issue that I have already mentioned. I'm sorry, but it would be a mistake to think about the title, especially because I haven't won for two years. In a couple of sprint races I've stayed at the front, but you can't expect to start a new project like that. The hopes are there, but you can't buy anything from that. It's about enjoying it and trying to get to the front. But you can't predict the season before the pre-season is over.