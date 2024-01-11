Marco Bezzecchi: "I would like to be a Ducati factory rider"

Rookie of the Year in 2022, three-time season winner and third in the World Championship in 2023: Marco Bezzecchi established himself as a top rider in the premier class last season. After his first MotoGP victory in the rain at Termas de Río Hondo, he even led the standings for a time and, despite breaking his collarbone in training at the Rossi Ranch, he remained in the top three of the world championship until the end.

Ducati Corse would therefore have offered "Bez" a works bike in the Prima Pramac Racing Team in the summer, but the VR46 protégé decided to stay with the Rossi team, even though he will only have last year's material there in 2024. In this interview, the 25-year-old Italian explains his thoughts and next goals.

Marco, it probably says a lot about VR46 that you decided to stay with Pramac and not go for a factory package.

It was a difficult decision because Ducati made me the offer of a factory package. I don't know if it would have been completely Factory or an intermediate step, but for me it was about the fact that in MotoGP nowadays you have to get the performance very quickly. Gardner, for example, won the [Moto2] World Championship and after that...



I knew that for me the human side was very important and I had built that relationship with my crew and my team. When you know you have to perform very quickly - then to have that pressure when you change teams: Not knowing if you would feel the same, if you would build the same relationship and keep the same way of working as with my current crew chief because I probably wouldn't have been able to take Matteo [Flamigni] with me... You just need that feeling. It's hard to describe, but I'm sure you get what I mean.



In the end, I said to myself: "Why should I switch from a customer team to another customer team?" My goal - as for every MotoGP rider - is to join a factory team. The VR46 Riders Academy has been working since my Moto3 debut to build me up for a factory team. They have done so much for me, why would I leave them to go to another satellite team?



Sure, a factory bike, a factory package, is very interesting and I would love to have it, even in this team, but at the end of the day I know that I can get pretty good results even with a package that is a year old because the Ducati package is very competitive. Those were the thoughts I had and in the end I decided to stay.

Is there anything you need to do differently in 2024?

Of course, there are many things that can be improved, that's always the case. You never stop learning in this sport, in any sport. In MotoGP, the level is very high at the moment and you can really make a difference with the details. There are many small things that I would like to work on.



My approach to the weekends for example, I always want to be calm, like I did last year, but maybe a little bit more. I want to be fully relaxed in my head so that I can concentrate better on the important decisions when I'm on the bike and in the pits. I want to improve my riding, my training and everything to be stronger.

How can you improve in the pits?

Having Vale is a big advantage. It's fantastic when he's there, but he's also very supportive when he's at home. I can ask him anything and he will always try to help me. I can also compare myself with others, I can study the data and try to improve.

Would a position as a non-Ducati works rider be interesting for you in 2025?

I would like to be a factory rider for Ducati. It's a dream of mine because I really like the way they work. I like the project, I like everything. I have to say that the other manufacturers are getting closer and closer in terms of level, there is no longer a superior speed or anything else. What makes the difference is that we are eight really strong riders.



Of course, all the riders are strong and don't get me wrong, but eight strong riders on the same bike is an advantage compared to the two strong Yamaha riders, for example. That is normal. I would like to stay with Ducati, but we'll see.