Team presentations: Digital launch of Red Bull KTM

To get in the mood for the new season, the MotoGP teams traditionally hold their team presentations at the beginning of the year, and the 2024 calendar is gradually filling up.

After Rossi's Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, which will present itself on 24 January in Riccione, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing also confirmed the date for its presentation on Thursday: As in previous years, the Austrian factory team opted for a digital launch, with the date chosen being 12 February and thus the Monday in the week after the Sepang test (6 to 8 February).

Gresini Racing will open the dance of team presentations - in the truest sense of the word, as one of Italy's most famous nightclubs has been chosen as the venue: The 2024 look of Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez and his brother Alex will be unveiled at the Cocoricò in Riccione on Saturday evening, 20 January from 6.30 pm. Nadia Padovani's MotoE and Moto2 teams will present themselves beforehand from 5.30 pm.

The next event follows directly afterwards: As in the previous year, Ducati Corse is hosting the three-day "Campioni in Pista" event, Champions on the - in this case snow-covered - piste in the prestigious ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio. The presentation of the red factory teams from the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships is scheduled for the morning of Monday 22 January. The manufacturer from Borgo Panigale will also take the opportunity to present the new motocross project under the direction of Paolo Ciabatti, who has been General Manager of the newly created "Ducati Corse Off-Road" department for a few weeks.

Trackhouse Racing, the newly formed Aprilia customer team of ex-NASCAR rider Justin Marks, will officially present itself on 26 January in Los Angeles. At an initial presentation of the successor to RNF, an RS-GP in the US national colours was unveiled in Milan on 5 December as a tribute to the test colours once used by Nicky Hayden and the motorbike racing heritage of the USA in general. However, the final livery for the 2024 season will not be revealed for another two weeks.

MotoGP team presentations 2024

20 January: Gresini Racing, Riccione/Italy

22 January: Ducati Lenovo, Madonna di Campiglio/Italy

24 January: Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing, Riccione/Italy

26 January: Trackhouse Racing, Los Angeles/USA

12 February: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Digital Launch

MotoGP tests for the 2024 pre-season

01 to 03 February: Sepang shakedown test (for test riders, rookies and riders on "concessions" Group D machines)

06 to 08 February: Sepang test

19 and 20 February: Qatar test