Rossi's VR46 Riders Academy is growing again

Bagnaia, Bezzecchi, Marini, Morbidelli and Co. now have a young training partner in Matteo Gabbarini, whom the MotoGP World Champion in particular should already know better.

Since Alberto Surra left the VR46 Riders Academy at the end of the 2022 season after just one year, no new member had been accepted into Valentino Rossi's famous talent squad.

Now, however, the Tavullia-based squad has announced that Matteo Gabarrini, who has recently taken part in several training sessions, is now an official member of the VR46 Riders Academy. Observers of the scene will recognise the young rider's surname - and indeed, Matteo is the son of Pecco Bagnaia's crew chief Cristian Gabbarini.

"I am very happy to be part of the Academy and would like to thank Valentino and the people in charge for this great opportunity," emphasised 14-year-old Matteo Gabarrini, who finished eighth in the Italian Pre-Moto3 series with the Pasini Racing Team in 2023. "The conditions are right for me to do well this year and I will give my maximum to get as far as possible."

It is not yet known in which series the youngest VR46 protégé will compete in 2024. Instead, he will be making his debut in the high-calibre 100 km race at the Rossi Ranch these days.