Tragic: Anthony Gobert (48) is a palliative patient

Former Suzuki 500cc factory rider Anthony "Go Show" Gobert is dying, according to his brother Aaron. The tragic story of a highly talented racing driver who went off the rails.

Anthony Gobert's life story could hardly be sadder. From 1994 to 2000, the now 48-year-old took 16 podium places in the Superbike World Championship, including eight race wins. In 1995, he experienced the sporting highlight of his racing career with two victories and fourth place in the World Championship behind Carl Fogarty, Troy Corser and Aaron Slight.

Gobert signed a Suzuki works contract for the 500cc World Championship in 1997. However, after a positive drug test (suspected marijuana abuse), he was released during the season. Nevertheless, he finished 15th in the World Championship with 44 points.

A comeback attempt in the premier class in 1999 on the Swiss MZ Weber 500cc machine with a swissauto V4 engine also ended prematurely for disciplinary reasons. In 2000, Kenny Roberts once again put the Australian on the 500cc Modenas three-cylinder as a substitute rider, scoring one point in Silverstone in 15th place.

In the Motorcycle World Championship, Gobert thus made a total of 13 appearances in the 500cc premier class, his best result being 7th place in the 1997 Austrian GP.

Anthony was always a mad dog and a bird of paradise, both on and off the track - the fans loved him for it. But he often went off the rails and later crashed completely.

Gobert attracted attention several times through his consumption of drugs and alcohol, for example in the 2004 US Championship. At the time, he was coming to terms with the loss of his long-term girlfriend Suni Dixon, who died in a road accident in August.

In 2006, he had to stand trial for being caught with an expired driving licence during a traffic stop. During the trial, the former top driver admitted to being a heroin addict.

In May 2008, the Australian hit the headlines for robbing a 70-year-old pensioner and a 31-year-old woman of a few dollars, for which he was convicted by a court in Surfers Paradise.

Things then went quiet for the former world-class racer. At the beginning of June 2019, the then 44-year-old got into a drunken argument with other guests in a bar. They later chased Gobert to his house, attacked him there and beat him with baseball bats until he was hospitalised.

"He was so badly beaten up that they didn't recognise him in the intensive care unit," his brother Aaron reported at the time. "When he was able to speak, I was contacted."

That wasn't the only fight Anthony was involved in. He was homeless at times, slept on the street and even gave up smoking at one point due to a lack of money.

In February 2021, Aaron launched an appeal on social media looking for his brother, who was six years older than him. His comments gave a deep insight into Anthony's condition: "The last time I saw him, he was sitting in a prison cell and found out about our father's death. He missed the funeral."

Anthony, who had slipped into the drug scene, was quickly tracked down, and Aaron Gobert wrote movingly on Facebook about the successful family reunion. "I'm sitting on the couch with 'Go Show'. Found him. We have our first conversation in ten years. He sends a thank you and says he misses you all and loves me. I'm going to do my best to find out what Anthony wants. Then I'll see if I can help him. I need to get him a safe place to live. Then we need to get help from a lawyer and help him. The stories Anthony has told me are the hardest I've ever heard. He's off drugs, and he spent his birthday all by himself - he was completely alone for six years."

Some money was subsequently raised via the crowdfunding website "GoFundMe", and thanks to Aaron, Anthony got back on track and moved to Sydney to be near his brother.

Anthony Gobert's life has been on the up since then, but alcohol and drug abuse have left deep scars. "We are sad to announce that Anthony is currently receiving palliative care in hospital and is in the final stages of his life after a short illness," Aaron announced on Facebook.

Palliative care aims to alleviate the consequences of an illness when there is no prospect of a cure. It should ensure that the patient's quality of life and self-determination are largely maintained until the end.