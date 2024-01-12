Marc Márquez (Ducati): A long career as a goal

This week, the Márquez brothers and thus the new Gresini duo appeared in front of the press for the first time this year at an event organised by Estrella Galicia 0,0. In response to the obligatory question as to whether Marc had asked Alex all about the Desmosedici, the prominent Ducati newcomer grinned: "Maybe too much!"

Marc, you're joining a team where your brother is the veteran, so to speak, with a year's experience in the Gresini garage and on the Ducati. So is it a bit like 2020 at Repsol Honda, but with the roles reversed?

It's a completely different situation to 2020 - hopefully it's different because back then we never really shared the pits because I got injured in the first race. Back then I had the title on my mind, now I'm just thinking about enjoying it on the bike and, if I do that, the results will come.



Alex has experience on this bike and has fought for the win on it, so I think I can learn things from him.

You mentioned the lengthy upper arm injury, did the fourth operation in June 2022 bring the hoped-for benefits?

The fourth operation improved my life because the pain was unbearable and had even changed my character. In 2023, I had a lot of falls that threw me off my rhythm, but the goal was to continue my sporting career for many more years. To do that, I have to have fun at the top. I have to try to show a good improvement, then we can enjoy it race after race.

How are you feeling physically now? You also had an arm pump operation after the Valencia test.

I'm doing well. Physically, I feel better and better. I was looking for this consistency in order to avoid injuries and make good progress.

Do you have an explanation as to why the problems with the compartment syndrome arose after eleven years?

I hardly had any problems with my forearm for a long time. It started a bit at the end of the 2022 season, then in 2023 the problems became much more severe. At Le Mans, I could no longer apply the brakes properly. I understood that I had a problem, but I managed it as well as I could.



The explanation for this is simple: I had an operation on my right arm, which is the side on which I had four operations, and other muscles had to compensate for the deficits. I didn't hesitate to have the operation after the tests.

Back to the Gresini garage: You have a new crew chief in Frankie Carchedi. How did you get to know him?

I've only spent one day with him, but we talk a lot. We talk on the phone, but the important thing is that he is a dedicated crew chief who knows no time. If there's more work to be done, it gets done. His enthusiasm is very good and he always keeps his cool. He was relaxed, followed his own plan and didn't let anyone influence him.

When will something be done about next year, if there haven't already been talks?

For next year, for 2025, nothing has been discussed with anyone yet. I have to see what the best situation will be as long as I perform well on the track.