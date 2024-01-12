First race in 2024: Valentino Rossi at 12h Bathurst

BMW M Team WRT still has unfinished business with the Bathurst 12 Hour - and will return in 2024 to fight for victory with the BMW M4 GT3 at the second attempt. The Belgian squad will line up with two cars and six BMW M works drivers at the legendary Mount Panorama Circuit in the season opener of the Intercontinental GT Challenge on 18 February. Valentino Rossi will once again be on the grid in Australia after his debut last year. At his side, Raffaele Marciello celebrates his race debut in the service of BMW M Motorsport.

The BMW M Team WRT's first race as an official works team ended around a year ago with fourth and sixth place. A solid start, but not what the ambitious team from Belgium had hoped for. Now they have a new opportunity to fight for victory with the BMW M4 GT3 at the legendary 12-hour race in Bathurst. Two strong crews of BMW M works drivers will create the conditions for this.

In 2023, a repair to a rear light prevented Valentino Rossi from finishing better than sixth. Together with Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus, the nine-time motorbike world champion contested the race on the legendary Mount Panorama Circuit in New South Wales.

Sheldon van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts will compete in the #32 BMW M4 GT3. With the same line-up, the trio finished fourth in 2023, narrowly missing out on the podium.

In the #46 BMW M4 GT3, Valentino Rossi and Maxime Martin once again form a well-rehearsed duo. New to the team is Raffaele Marciello, who will represent the colours of BMW M Motorsport for the first time at Bathurst.

Andreas Roos (Head of BMW M Motorsport): "The Bathurst 12 Hour is a spectacular event to start the year, and we are delighted to be able to field a strong line-up in Australia again in 2024. Together with BMW M Team WRT, we celebrated many great successes in our first season. Unfortunately, we were denied a podium in Bathurst. Of course, we want to change that this time. I think we have created the best conditions for a strong race with our driver line-up. I am particularly pleased to see Raffaele Marciello in a BMW M4 GT3 for the first time."

Vincent Vosse (Team Principal BMW M Team WRT): "What an event to start our second season with BMW M Motorsport! We are really looking forward to our return to Bathurst. This will be our third time competing there, and unfortunately we didn't have the resources to fight for first place again last year after our win at the premiere. Now we are making another attempt with a fantastic driver line-up."

Raffaele Marciello (#46 BMW M4 GT3): "Bathurst is a very special place for me - the perfect first race with BMW M Motorsport. I love the track and have been very close to victory a few times. Unfortunately, it's never quite been enough, but I think I have a good chance of changing that this year with BMW M Team WRT. WRT is one of the best teams in the world, and Maxime and Valentino as team-mates are extremely fast. Sharing the car with Vale is something very special for me. I've been watching him in MotoGP since I was a kid."