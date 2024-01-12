MotoGP at the Sachsenring: Final spurt in advance sales

Anyone who has not yet purchased tickets for the Liqui Moly Motorcycle Grand Prix Germany 2024 should do so now: The advance booking rates end on 31 January. The "Friday for all" ticket is available for just 29 euros.

Act quickly and save money: Tickets for the German GP from 5 to 7 July 2024 are only available at discounted prices until 31 January. Last year, the mega event at the Sachsenring attracted a total of 233,196 visitors over three days, making it one of the biggest sporting events in Germany.

The advance booking prices for the 26th edition of the Sachsenring GP in Hohenstein-Ernstthal are even more extensive this year. The "Friday for all" ticket for 29 euros gives holders access to the standing area and all available grandstand seats on Friday. Children and young people up to the age of 13 are admitted free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult.

New for those who are looking for a very special experience: With the new "Specialticket", ticket buyers have one of the best views at the MotoGP. With this additional ticket, fans have unique access to the pit roof from Friday to Sunday and the best view of the track and what is seen in the pit lane from there.

If you want to enjoy the MotoGP in an exclusive atmosphere, the premium ticket gives you access to the Sachsenring Premium Club including VIP service, catering on both race days in the Sachsenring VIP Hospitality and the best view of the starting grid and the podium ceremony.

As always, the supporting programme is colourful and extensive with concerts, rider presentations, the "Red Bull Racing Circus" and the "MotoGP Hero Walk".

Tickets for the German Motorcycle Grand Prix are available in the online ticket shop at adac.de/motogp, by calling the hotline on 03723/8099111 or by emailing .

The 2024 MotoGP calendar

10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar

24 March: Portimão***/Portugal

07 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina

14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA

28 April: Jerez/Spain

12 May: Le Mans/France

26 May: Catalunya/Spain

02 June: Mugello/Italy

16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan

30 June: Assen/Netherlands

07 July: Sachsenring/Germany

04 August: Silverstone/GB

18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain

08 September: Misano/Italy

22 September: Buddh International Circuit***/India

29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia

06 October: Motegi/Japan

20 October: Phillip Island/Australia

27 October: Buriram/Thailand

03 November: Sepang/Malaysia

17 November: Valencia/Spain



* = Night race under floodlights

** = track not yet homologated, contract not finalised

*** = dependent on new contract