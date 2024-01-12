MotoGP at the Sachsenring: Final spurt in advance sales
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Act quickly and save money: Tickets for the German GP from 5 to 7 July 2024 are only available at discounted prices until 31 January. Last year, the mega event at the Sachsenring attracted a total of 233,196 visitors over three days, making it one of the biggest sporting events in Germany.
The advance booking prices for the 26th edition of the Sachsenring GP in Hohenstein-Ernstthal are even more extensive this year. The "Friday for all" ticket for 29 euros gives holders access to the standing area and all available grandstand seats on Friday. Children and young people up to the age of 13 are admitted free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult.
New for those who are looking for a very special experience: With the new "Specialticket", ticket buyers have one of the best views at the MotoGP. With this additional ticket, fans have unique access to the pit roof from Friday to Sunday and the best view of the track and what is seen in the pit lane from there.
If you want to enjoy the MotoGP in an exclusive atmosphere, the premium ticket gives you access to the Sachsenring Premium Club including VIP service, catering on both race days in the Sachsenring VIP Hospitality and the best view of the starting grid and the podium ceremony.
As always, the supporting programme is colourful and extensive with concerts, rider presentations, the "Red Bull Racing Circus" and the "MotoGP Hero Walk".
Tickets for the German Motorcycle Grand Prix are available in the online ticket shop at adac.de/motogp, by calling the hotline on 03723/8099111 or by emailing .
The 2024 MotoGP calendar
10 March: Losail* Circuit/Qatar
24 March: Portimão***/Portugal
07 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina
14 April: Circuit of The Americas/USA
28 April: Jerez/Spain
12 May: Le Mans/France
26 May: Catalunya/Spain
02 June: Mugello/Italy
16 June: Sokol Circuit**/Kazakhstan
30 June: Assen/Netherlands
07 July: Sachsenring/Germany
04 August: Silverstone/GB
18 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria
01 September: MotorLand Aragón/Spain
08 September: Misano/Italy
22 September: Buddh International Circuit***/India
29 September: Mandalika/Indonesia
06 October: Motegi/Japan
20 October: Phillip Island/Australia
27 October: Buriram/Thailand
03 November: Sepang/Malaysia
17 November: Valencia/Spain
* = Night race under floodlights
** = track not yet homologated, contract not finalised
*** = dependent on new contract