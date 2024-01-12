MotoRanch spectacle: Marini with first Honda victory

The "La 100 km dei Campioni" flat track invitational race is bringing together a host of two-wheeled stars at the famous Rossi Ranch in Tavullia until Saturday. Luca Marini won the "Americana" on Friday evening.

For the ninth time, Valentino Rossi organised the 100 km Race of Champions, which this year also had a prominent title sponsor for the first time in the form of the online marketplace eBay. As always, the list of participants is high-calibre, with Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernández and Danilo Petrucci among the guests alongside the VR46 protégés.

Training has been underway since Thursday and the first competition was held on Friday evening with the "Americana" qualifying race. Victory went to Luca Marini, who as a new Repsol Honda rider is now also riding a Honda CRF450 on his brother's ranch. In the final, "Maro" prevailed against the Brazilian Moto2 rookie Diogo Moreira, host Rossi and JuniorGP rider Elia Bartolini.

MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia was absent on Friday because he was invited to another event at the same time, but he will be back on Saturday. The highlight will be the 100-km pairs race. After all, the battle will be for honour and the coveted ham trophy and sausage chain.