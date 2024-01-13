Auinger: How the Japanese are getting back to the top

When will Honda and Yamaha become competitive again in the MotoGP? Gustl Auinger, expert at ServusTV, believes that the comeback has already begun.

It can't have been easy for Honda and Yamaha Yamaha, the two most successful manufacturers in the history of the World Championship, to apply for concessions, i.e. technical concessions to make it easier for those behind them to catch up with the competition. We have explained exactly how this works here: How the new "concessions" rule works

Does this give them a chance against the Europeans, especially Ducati Lenovo? How long will it take before the Japanese bikes are good enough to compete with the European manufacturers Ducati, KTM and Aprilia ? Our ServusTV expert is optimistic that the days of the "Ducati Cup", as MotoGP has often been labelled in recent seasons, are numbered.

How much will the concessions for the Japanese riders shorten their path to the top?

Clearly. The point is that you are allowed to test a lot with your test riders. Thereis only one magical test rider, and that is Dani Pedrosa at KTM. I don't want to badmouth any of his colleagues, but: It's actually the racer himself who has to make his bike faster and drive development forward, not the test rider. Just as important: Yamaha and Honda are allowed to touch the engine. I'm not talking about big conceptual things like turning an in-line engine into a V4. It's about the position of the engine in the chassis, for example. Maybe you had a small miscalculation in the concept phase, and without concessions you had no chance of correcting it because it would require a new engine housing - which you are not allowed to change. With the concessions, Honda and Yamaha can go into the basement, mill a new housing and they're back on the road. That's worth a lot, a lot, a lot.

Do you see anything positive about Honda's problems in recent years?

Finding compromises to compensate for a shortcoming, making the most of very poor conditions: they are now world champions at this. That's valuable experience. For European manufacturers, concessions would be even more valuable than for the two Japanese, because the distances are shorter here. In principle, I think it's perfectly fine to help struggling manufacturers. What would be the alternative? To penalise the best! And that wouldn't be worthy of a World Championship.

Is the Japanese way of working still up to date?

They have created marvellous pieces of technology in the past. I only have to think of Honda's five-cylinder, four-stroke 125 cc motorbike. These were outstanding mechanical works of art that managed without electronics. This skill and the resulting pride characterised an era. In modern MotoGP, these skills are no longer relevant to the same extent. You have to cope with a narrower window. You no longer need to be the world's biggest manufacturer to build a winning bike. You can mill engine cases in a small workshop with decent machines. You no longer need a foundry. A top technician who can draw and a good man who can operate the machine, and you can run MotoGP, put simply. In order to make the difference under these conditions, Europeans are not afraid to poach good people from elsewhere. A Gigi Dall'Igna was at Aprilia and is now at Ducati. KTM has no problem getting people from Ducati or WP Technology from Öhlins. It was incredibly difficult for the Japanese to take this step.

Not afraid of new ideas?

What significance did Jack Miller have for KTM? What jolt did that cause at KTM, what possibilities were suddenly open? The Japanese are also slowly opening up. They are now also working with external engine manufacturers, Honda has taken on Suzuki technicians. Honda will be back, I'm sure of that. In Formula 1, Alonso once complained about the Honda engine at McLaren. And which engine has Oracle Red Bull Racingused to become world champion three times in the last three years? You should never write Honda off.

How did the turnaround in F1 work?

People from the golden turbo era were brought in and given the same tasks as the permanent staff. This brought different ideas to the table, and suddenly things started to work. It will be the same in MotoGP, and that's what I want. Not because I'm a huge Honda fan, but if the biggest motorbike manufacturer in the world wasn't in the world championship, then something dramatic would be missing.