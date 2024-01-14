Livio Suppo: "Fight for second factory Ducati"

The former Ducati, Honda and Suzuki team boss does not believe that Pecco Bagnaia could do anything about it if Ducati were to bring his arch-rival Marc Márquez to the factory team

Livio Suppo is a veteran of the MotoGP paddock. He first appeared three decades ago with the then Benetton-Honda team, which competed in the quarter and eighth-litre class and enjoyed success with riders such as Marco Melandri and Tōru Ukawa .He then moved to Ducati and was team manager for Casey Stoner's world championship title in 2007, among other things. In 2010, he switched to big rival Repsol Honda, where he sat in the cockpit for Marc Márquez's first successful years in MotoGP until 2017. He then swapped the petrol engine for an electric motor for a few years and, together with his buddy, former downhill pro Stefano Migliorini , made Thok Bikes big (which are now sold under theDucati powered by Thok label, for example ).

In 2022, he was drawn back into the MotoGP paddock, where he led the Suzuki works team in unfamiliar blue. As is well known, his last job as team manager was short-lived: Suzuki pulled the plug at the end of the season, despite Alex Rins winning two of the last three races of the season.

The experienced Suppo now gave his assessment of the situation at Ducati to motogp.com: "I expect the battle in the rider market to start soon. Their bike is the best, so all the Ducati riders will want to stay with Ducati at the moment. But KTM and Aprilia will continue their growth, and the concessions from Honda and Yamaha should give them greater potential. If they use this wisely, they could close the gap significantly by the middle of the season. Then the market will look very different."

Bagnaia with Márquez?

What could that mean for Ducati? "Pecco Bagnaia is the most important man at Ducati, so they have to keep him. There will be a big fight for second place. I don't think Pecco has asay in choosing his team-mate because, at least in my day, there was no reason not to sign a rider - unless there is a really bad relationship between two riders. If there's no character problem, a rider can't complain about who the team signs just because he thinks they might be faster than him. Every manufacturer has to try to have the strongest team."

Can Livio Suppo imagine Ducati bringing MM93 into theDucati Lenovo Team MotoGP factory team ? "Why not? Marc really wanted a one-year contract, and that's what he got at Gresini. I think he wanted this one-year contract to see if he was still fast enough to fight for the championship. Once he has realised that, he has the freedom to see what Honda, KTM and Ducati are doing and then make his decision."

But Suppo does not rule out a return of his former protégé to the once joint Repsol Honda team: "The separation was made in a very amicable way. All but one of his employees have remainedwith Honda Honda Racing Corporation - MotoGP and we know how close his relationship with them is."