All the data: The 2024 MotoGP team presentations

The first race Sunday of the 2024 MotoGP season is 55 days away in Doha, Qatar, and fans will not only get a taste of what's to come during the tests, but also at the team presentations - starting this week.

Gresini Racing opens the dance of team presentations - in the truest sense of the word, as one of Italy's most famous nightclubs has been chosen as the venue: The 2024 look of Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez and his brother Alex will be unveiled at the Cocoricò in Riccione next Saturday evening, 20 January from 6.30 pm. Nadia Padovani's MotoE and Moto2 teams will present themselves beforehand from 5.30 pm.

The next event follows directly afterwards: As in the previous year, Ducati Corse is hosting the three-day "Campioni in Pista" event, Champions on the - in this case snow-covered - piste in the prestigious ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio. The presentation of the red factory teams from the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships is scheduled for the morning of Monday 22 January. The manufacturer from Borgo Panigale will also take the opportunity to present the new motocross project under the direction of Paolo Ciabatti, who has been General Manager of the newly created "Ducati Corse Off-Road" department for a few weeks.

Then it's back to Riccione, this time at the Palariccione Congress Centre: The Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team with Marco Bezzecchi and new signing Fabio Di Giannantonio will officially present the 2024 look with the new title sponsor for the first time on Wednesday, 24 January from 3 p.m. under the motto "FLUO STREAM".

Trackhouse Racing, the newly formed Aprilia customer team of ex-NASCAR rider Justin Marks, will officially present itself on 26 January in Los Angeles. At an initial presentation of the successor to RNF, an RS-GP in the US national colours was unveiled in Milan on 5 December as a tribute to the test colours once used by Nicky Hayden and the motorbike racing heritage of the USA in general. However, the final livery for the 2024 season will not be unveiled until LA.

Also in January, and therefore before the first tests of the calendar year, the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team will make its presentation on 29 January. As in previous years, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing opted for a digital launch, with the date chosen being 12 February, the Monday after the Sepang test (6 to 8 February).

The Yamaha works team will present itself directly in Malaysia on 5 February. The two Honda teams will use the short break between the two important pre-season tests: The Repsol Honda factory team chose 13 February, followed two days later by Lucio Cecchinello's LCR squad.

The Aprilia factory team will wait until the day before the Qatar test (19th and 20th February). The Prima Pramac Ducati team world champions will not even unveil their 2024 design until 28 February, a good week before the start of the World Championship (8 to 10 March).

MotoGP team presentations 2024

20 January: Gresini Racing, Riccione/Italy

22 January: Ducati Lenovo, Madonna di Campiglio/Italy

24 January: Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing, Riccione/Italy

26 January: Trackhouse Racing, Los Angeles/USA

29 January: GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3

05 February: Monster Energy Yamaha, Sepang/Malaysia

12 February: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Digital Launch

13 February: Repsol Honda

15 February: LCR Honda

18 February: Aprilia Racing

28 February: Prima Pramac Racing

MotoGP tests for the 2024 pre-season

01 to 03 February: Sepang shakedown test (for test riders, rookies and riders on "concessions" Group D machines)

06 to 08 February: Sepang test

19 and 20 February: Qatar test