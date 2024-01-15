Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha must deliver results

"I want to see improvements and that will decide my future," Fabio Quartararo makes clear. What Yamaha needs to do to keep its superstar beyond 2024.

MotoGP champion in 2021 and runner-up in 2022, Fabio Quartararo was a lost cause on the M1 last season. Yamaha experienced the second winless season of the MotoGP era after 2003, with "El Diablo" having to settle for 10th place in the World Championship.

In an interview, the 24-year-old Frenchman makes no secret of how difficult the situation was to handle and what he expects from his employer starting with the Sepang test in February.

Fabio, how would you rate your 2023 season?

It was difficult, especially in the first half of the season, when I didn't really accept the results I was getting. The second half was much better, mainly because my expectations were a little lower than the year before - or the two years before that. A top five finish was a really good result for me and there have been a few in the last few races. I think we've made a step forward. Hopefully we can keep going and keep improving. But it's been a really tough season, especially mentally.

What led to this mental switch?

To be honest, I wasn't enjoying my life at all. I came home and was obsessed - why aren't things working, where can we improve... I wasn't enjoying it on the track or at home. I then said to myself: "Okay, something has to change now!" Because it had only been three or four months, but it felt like three years.



I wanted to change that and it helped me a lot mentally to stay more focussed, take it easier and be happy with my placings. If I give 100 per cent and it's still P7, then I have to be happy with what I do.

Did it help to see that others like Marc Márquez were in the same position?

It helps because you know how fast Marc is and you could see how much he was struggling. It will be very important to see what he shows next season on the Ducati, as well as Frankie [Morbidelli]. Luckily I wasn't the only one.

Will what Márquez and co. show in 2024 help you make a decision for the future?

Of course, my future will be decided this year. I don't know when, but Yamaha are doing something I've never seen before. They are making a really big effort and trying to improve the bike. I don't know if they can achieve it or not, but they are taking what they have always done to a new level and I like to see that.



Of course, I also want to see results. They have brought in a lot of people, but I want to see improvements and that will decide my future.

What changes have you noticed?

I think the mentality is starting to move a bit closer to the European one. I like that. It also has to do with the people they've brought in. Even if they come from Europe and not from Japan, they listen to them more. At the end of the day, if you need help, you have to listen, and I think in the past they only listened to Yamaha people. Now they are much more open-minded and I think that is a big change for Yamaha.

Apart from the hoped-for increase, will this change be enough to keep you?

I think if they do half of what I asked for, I would be very happy. That would be a big step in the process back to the top. Of course, if I see Yamaha really pushing, improving and getting closer to winning, then I want to be part of it. But they have to show me a lot, not just to get me back under contract.



I don't want them to just show me things to get me to sign. I want them to work super hard. Yamaha is a big brand and if other factories can do it, Yamaha can do it. I firmly believe that we can get back to the top.

What is on your to-do list for Yamaha?

Acceleration, aerodynamics, devices and turning. We need the turning behaviour that we had in the past. Even with what we had in the past, plus slightly improved aerodynamics and more power, we would improve significantly.



Then, of course, the devices and everything are important, but it's more about feeling a bit more comfortable when driving. Having an automatic device so you don't always have to operate it in a difficult spot.



I really hope they bring something big, especially for Malaysia.