Aprilia: Aerodynamics patent for more cornering speed

Was the starting signal given on 10 or 26 March 2019? At the Qatar GP on 10 March 2019, the Ducati racing bikes were equipped with a spoiler in front of the rear wheel to generate downforce. Knowing full well that aerodynamic components were prohibited at this point, Ducati racing boss Gigi Dall'Igna claimed that it was a component for cooling the rear tyre. The FIM Court of Appeal, before which four factories appealed against the decision of the FIM stewards to allow this part in the race, rejected the plaintiffs' protest on 26 March 2019, declared the spoiler known as the "Spoon" to be permissible and permitted its use in further races.

"Okay, we understood that," commented Aprilia Race Director Massimo Rivola on the judgement at the time. "Now we need aerodynamicists from Formula 1!" Since then, Aprilia has made enormous progress in this area and, together with Ducati, is now regarded as a leader in this field.

Now, shortly after the patent for the rear spoiler, Aprilia has been granted a second patent for aerodynamically effective fairing side panels that generate downforce at high lean angles. These patents are of no use to Aprilia in MotoGP racing. Despite patent protection, the competition can continue to be inspired by Aprilia, try out technical solutions on their own racing bikes and, if necessary, simply copy them. What is not possible, however, is to utilise these innovations commercially by installing them on production bikes.

Aprilia has patented the generation of downforce in (steep) lean angles with specially moulded fairing side panels. If the side of the fairing comes to rest a few centimetres above the road surface and runs roughly parallel to it in a high lean angle, aerodynamic downforce can be generated. To achieve this, the fairing must be wider at the front and slimmer towards the rear edge of the fairing. This accelerates the airflow between the fairing and the road surface, creating a negative pressure and thus downforce, also known as the "ground effect" in motor racing: The vertical downforce on the tyres is increased, allowing higher cornering speeds.

In motor racing, downforce has been generated since the 1970s by (very simply explained) vehicle underbodies in the form of an inverted aeroplane wing, which has a much greater effect than mounting a spoiler in the form of an inverted wing on the car.

In order to utilise the same effect on the motorbike when cornering - at high lean angles - Aprilia installs bulky-looking wideners at the bottom front of the side panelling of the MotoGP racing bikes. "High lean angle" in this context means a lean angle of around 60 degrees. Unsurprisingly, there are advantages and disadvantages: The ground effect enables higher cornering speeds, but increases drag and reduces top speed on the straights.

As with the rear spoiler, the patent gives Aprilia a unique selling point for production motorbikes: No competitor could offer a similarly shaped fairing on a production motorbike. Whether this will make a difference one day, should Aprilia equip a new generation of the RSV4 with such fairings, will be decided by the market (the buyers). Lean angles of around 60 degrees at speeds at which a ground effect becomes noticeable will only be possible on public roads for a limited group of people who are also subject to permanent thinning out. For circuit training, however, these aerodynamics could be advantageous for experienced drivers and increase driving pleasure.

The situation is different again in the production-based Superbike and Supersport racing classes: Provided the corresponding production bikes are equipped accordingly, Aprilia would have an advantage over the competition, which could not follow suit due to patent protection.