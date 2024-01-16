Repsol Honda: Date set for the presentation!

For the first time since 2012, the once so spoilt for success team will present the bike for the season without Marc Márquez - the most successful rider in its 30-year history.

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, Madrid. The presentation of the Honda RC213V for the season is a must-attend event for the entire MotoGP community. Really for the entire one? Well, in a pretty house in a pretty Madrid suburb, you might have better things to do on this day. The Márquez brothers, team-mates in the most successful team in MotoGP history in 2020, are now both gone. Their bike, the Gresini Ducati, will be presented exactly one month earlier.

As is well known, Joan Mír and newcomer Luca Marini will ride the two Repsol Hondas in 2024 and try to build on the team's long history of success. The collaboration between the Spanish oil company and the world's largest motorbike manufacturer dates back to 1995, so this year marks the start of its 30th season. In over 400 races, the team has achieved 180 victories, 447 podium finishes, 187 pole positions and 195 fastest race laps. Six riders (Marc Márquez 6x, Mick Doohan 4x, Valentino Rossi 2x, Alex Crivillé, Nicky Hayden and Casey Stoner) have won a total of 15 world championship titles in blue and orange and white.

Joan Mír will remain with his number 36 in 2024. Luca Marini will bring the number 10 from his old team VR46 - a number that no rider has ever worn in the colours of Repsol Honda . After Max Biaggi, Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso, he is only the fourth Italian in the team's history.

Sponsor Red Bull will no longer be found on the fairing in 2024 - but neither will any other sponsor from the energy drinks sector.

MotoGP team presentations 2024

20 January: Gresini Racing, Riccione/Italy

22 January: Ducati Lenovo, Madonna di Campiglio/Italy

24 January: Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing, Riccione/Italy

26 January: Trackhouse Racing, Los Angeles/USA

12 February: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Digital Launch

20 February: Repsol Honda, Madrid

MotoGP tests for the 2024 pre-season

01 to 03 February: Sepang shakedown test (for test riders, rookies and riders on "concessions" Group D machines)

06 to 08 February: Sepang test

19 and 20 February: Qatar test