Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): "Everything in a very short time"

Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo talks in an interview about his new team-mate Alex Rins, his expectations of the "concessions" and the importance of the current lack of a customer team.

The 2024 season will be groundbreaking for Yamaha, not least to keep their superstar Fabio Quartararo, 2021 World Champion, in their ranks. Tenth place in the World Championship does not meet the expectations of "El Diablo" , who is expecting a reaction and results from his Japanese employer in order to consider extending his contract.

The concessions granted to Yamaha (no testing restrictions, more test tyres, engine development during the season and more engines per season and rider, an additional aero update)should help them on their way back to the top, as will the arrival of Alex Rins, who secured the last MotoGP victory to date with an in-line engine at the 2022 season finale in Valencia - then still on Suzuki.

Fabio, what will Alex bring to the team?

Experience, especially because he rode the Suzuki until 2022, the Honda in 2023 and now the Yamaha in 2024. I think it will be super-important to listen to his comments. And then, of course, Alex is a super-strong rider. I think we can push each other to be faster.

Was it important for Yamaha to get a rider who has experience with the four-cylinder in-line engine?

I think it is important because he has experience with it. It's a good thing for the understanding of the Yamaha. Unfortunately, he was injured last year, but he still has a lot of experience.

Will the concessions granted to Yamaha and Honda in particular make a big difference?

It can make a big difference, but Yamaha has to test for it. More engines, more tests, even with me... We have to be clever and bring a lot of things. That means we have to build everything in the shortest possible time. Not like before, when we were always six months late with things. I won't do a test if there's nothing to test and I think they understand that.

The concessions will only help as long as Yamaha keeps bringing new things.

We have made a big step and we have to keep working like this. If there is something in racing that works, you need it yesterday. You can't wait three or four months and I think this is a step that Yamaha needs to understand. Maybe it's a small thing, but many small things become something big in the end.

Would a customer team, which has been missing since 2023, also be important?

That's super-important if you use a customer team properly to improve the bikes. It's not just about giving them two bikes and saying: "Okay, here are the bikes, you can race with our brand." We need a real customer team to improve our bike, with riders who are motivated to take my place in the factory team. That's how it works.



When I was at Petronas, the one thing I really wanted was Maverick or Valentino's seat. Because I wanted more and that's what you need in a customer team. Young, eager riders who want to take my place in the works team. I like that too.

The Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team in the Moto2 class is at least a start?

I hope and I believe that for 2025 - once things are working and improved - it will be important to have a MotoGP customer team. As for me, I first want to see that the 2024 project works and I want to analyse the 2025 project before we take any steps.

Do you have a timetable in mind for when a decision will be made about your MotoGP future?

No. It will perhaps be April, May, June, July. Roughly that will be the period to make a decision, but I will also need time to see how the project is shaping up and how Yamaha works - and how the concessions work. When you invest with the concessions, it usually has to happen quickly so that you can see improvements soon. There are many factors and I think it will be important to consider all of them.