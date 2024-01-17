Brad Binder: "Enjoy pushing at the limit more"

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) expresses his racing opinion on the GP format with the sprint races and the intensive calendar for the 2024 MotoGP season in an interview.

With two sprint wins in Termas de Río Hondo and Jerez and the third-best points haul overall over the short distance, Brad Binder was one of the winners of the new format in 2023. This is not the only reason why the fourth-placed rider in the World Championship from South Africa has little to complain about when 44 starts are scheduled for the premier class MotoGP in 2024 in the longest GP calendar in history.

Brad, what do you like better, the sprint or the long GP race? Is the approach different?

It's strange because last year I often had the feeling that the sprint race was more physically demanding. Because in the main race you have to consider tyre wear and these things, whereas in the sprint it's attack mode from the first lap. It feels like a qualifying session over ten or twelve laps. And to be honest, I prefer sprinting because I enjoy pushing at the limit more than trying to get to the end with the tyres.

Are 44 races in one season too many?

It is a lot. But I have a different attitude to other guys because I can't go home every week. I'm basically in Europe from January to December. During that time, it's all about racing, performing and doing my job. I enjoy racing. That's all I want to do.

So you wouldn't reduce the ever-increasing number of races?

I mean... Of course it starts to be a lot. It's a lot of consecutive weeks that we're on the road. With the two races per weekend, every rider is taking on a lot of effort and a lot of risk. Yes, it really takes its toll, but at the end of the day that's what I enjoy.

How do you feel about the format of the GP weekends? It almost seems like you have less and less time to just be a racer and more and more PR commitments and all that stuff.

Yes, that's definitely the case, especially last season. You don't get as much time in the pits as you would like. Especially now when everything is so tightly scheduled because we're already racing on Saturday afternoon and qualifying is on Saturday morning. We spend a lot of time with media commitments.

In recent months, there have been repeated talks behind the scenes about setting up a kind of drivers' union. Do we need such an organisation? And if so, why?

I think it's a good thing for the future. It's good when all the drivers get together and talk about issues that might come up. If all the riders agree on something, it's always good to speak with one voice that can take us forward.