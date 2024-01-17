Ducati: 87 MotoGP victories, 14 of them by customer teams

Everyone is talking about Ducati, with Marc Márquez joining the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer in 2024 - albeit only in the customer team. However, the figures are promising in any case.

In a way, it is fitting that Gresini Racing and Ducati Lenovo will kick off the 2024 MotoGP team presentations next Saturday and Monday. After all, Ducati is the absolute reference in the MotoGP World Championship, which was impressively underpinned last year by 17 MotoGP victories (by six different riders!) and a total of 43 GP podiums over the full distance.

There were also 16 sprint victories (Martin 9x, Bagnaia 4x, Alex Márquez 2x, Bezzecchi 1x) and 17 pole positions. Over the course of the season, there has now been at least one Desmosedici on the front row of the grid for 60 Grand Prix in a row, and at least one Ducati rider has always made it onto the podium in 46 GP races.

The Italian manufacturer took the top three places in the championship standings with Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, with six Ducati representatives finishing in the top nine.

But it was a long road to get there. In fact, Ducati had to wait a whole 15 years after Casey Stoner's first title win in 2007 before Bagnaia provided redemption in 2022 and successfully defended the prestigious number 1 starting number the previous year. This was the first time in MotoGP history that the riders' title went to Borgo Panigale two years in a row.

Ducati's first successes in the MotoGP World Championship

Ducati's MotoGP history also began with the four-stroke era: the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale presented its MotoGP prototype at the 2002 Italian GP. For the first season in the premier class in 2003, Ducati relied on Troy Bayliss, who had brought the Italian factory the Superbike World Championship title in 2001, and three-time world champion Loris Capirossi (1990 and 1991 in the 125cc class, 1998 in the 250cc class).

Success was not long in coming: Capirossi secured his first podium finish at the season opener in Suzuka in third place. At the Barcelona GP, the Italian finished right at the front and gave Ducati its first victory in the sixth race. He finished fourth in the championship standings, his Australian team-mate sixth, and together they achieved nine podium finishes for Ducati in their first year.

A lot has happened since then - from Casey Stoner's outstanding season on the way to the world championship title in 2007 to the failed "marriage made in heaven" with superstar Valentino Rossi and the departure of Jorge Lorenzo and three-time world championship runner-up Andrea Dovizioso. This was followed by the development of a rejuvenated Ducati armada, which today, led by world champion Pecco Bagnaia, is the absolute reference in the premier class.

Stoner is still the most successful Ducati rider in MotoGP history to date. However, Bagnaia has long since set his sights on the Australian's 23 GP victories (ten of which he took in his 2007 world championship season alone).

On the way to his second consecutive title win, the 27-year-old Italian collected seven more MotoGP victories, taking his tally to 18 wins in the premier class - he overtook Dovizioso in the all-time Ducati leaderboard in 2023 and is now only five wins behind Stoner's mark.

The long road back to the top

For a long time, only Stoner seemed capable of winning on the unconventional Desomsedici GP. When he left for Repsol Honda after the 2010 season, Ducati had to wait six years before Andrea Iannone managed another victory at the 2016 Austrian GP. For the Italian, it remained with this one success.

There were tough years in between: when Valentino Rossi joined the Ducati works team in 2011, hopes were high, and not just in Italy. However, nothing came of the Italian dream team - only three podium finishes were the sobering result after two years of experimenting with more than just the aluminium frame.

2013 was then Ducati's darkest year in the MotoGP World Championship: the lack of success - not a single podium finish in the entire season - meant that Gigi Dall'Igna was appointed as the new General Manager of Ducati Corse at the end of the year in order to get Ducati back on the road to victory. The results proved him right - but patience was required at first.

25 million man Jorge Lorenzo, for example, missed out on the big goal of winning the title, even though after a difficult start in his second year on the Desmosedici in 2018, he still made it onto the list of Ducati's winning riders, but then switched to Repsol Honda and ended his career there early.

Dovizioso took 14 of his 15 MotoGP victories for Ducati, as well as 40 of his 62 podium finishes in the premier class. However, his dream of winning the title in red remained unfulfilled; from 2017 to 2019, he was only beaten three times in a row by long-time Honda figurehead Marc Márquez.

Márquez of all people is switching to the Ducati camp for 2024. Although the eight-time world champion only rides a GP23 from the previous season in the private Gresini Racing Team, a look at runner-up Jorge Martin and the statistics shows that great success is also possible in a customer team of the Italian manufacturer.

Of the total of 87 Ducati victories in the MotoGP class, 73 were achieved by the factory team and 14 by three independent teams. Pramac ace Martin now has five wins, Enea Bastianini celebrated four victories in Gresini colours before his promotion and Marco Bezzecchi triumphed three times over the full distance on the Rossi racing team's GP22 in 2023. Johann Zarco and Fabio Di Giannantonio each contributed one victory on a customer team Ducati.

The successes of the Ducati MotoGP works team since 2003

2003: Nine podium places (1x victory, 2x second place, 6x third place)

Loris Capirossi 4th in the World Championship with 177 points

Troy Bayliss 6th in the world championship with 128 points



2004: Two podium places (2x third place)

Loris Capirossi 9th in the world championship with 117 points

Troy Bayliss 14th in the world championship with 71 points



2005: Four podium places (2x win, 1x second place, 1x third place)

Loris Capirossi 6th in the world championship with 157 points

Carlos Checa 9th in the world championship with 138 points



2006: Nine podium places (4x win: Troy Bayliss won as substitute rider in Valencia, 4x second place, 1x third place)

Loris Capirossi 3rd in the World Championship with 229 points

Sete Gibernau 13th in the World Championship with 95 points



2007: 18 podium places (11x victory, 4x second place, 3x third place)

Casey Stoner World Champion with 367 points

Loris Capirossi 7th in the world championship with 166 points



2008: Eleven podium places (6x victory, 3x second place, 2x third place)

Casey Stoner 2nd in the world championship with 280 points

Marco Melandri 17th in the world championship with 51 points



2009: Nine podiums (4x win, 1x second place, 4x third place)

Casey Stoner 4th in the world championship with 220 points

Nicky Hayden 13th in the world championship with 104 points



2010: Ten podiums (3x win, 2x second place, 5x third place)

Casey Stoner 4th in the world championship with 225 points

Nicky Hayden 7th in the World Championship with 163 points



2011: Two podium finishes (2x third place)

Valentino Rossi 7th in the World Championship with 139 points

Nicky Hayden 8th in the world championship with 132 points



2012: Two podiums (2x second place)

Valentino Rossi 6th place with 163 points

Nicky Hayden 9th place with 122 points



2013: No podium finish

Andrea Dovizioso 8th in the world championship with 140 points

Nicky Hayden 9th in the world championship with 126 points



2014: Three podium finishes (1x second place, 2x third place)

Andrea Dovizioso 5th in the world championship with 187 points

Cal Crutchlow 13th in the world championship with 74 points



2015: Nine podiums (5x second place, 4x third place)

Andrea Iannone 5th in the world championship with 188 points

Andrea Dovizioso 7th in the world championship with 162 points



2016: Ten podiums (2x first place, 3x second place, 5x third place)

Andrea Dovizioso 5th in the world championship with 171 points

Andrea Iannone 9th in the world championship with 112 points



2017: 15 podiums (6x first place, 4x second place, 5x third place)

Andrea Dovizioso 2nd in the world championship with 261 points

Jorge Lorenzo 7th in the world championship with 137 points



2018: 13 podiums (7x first place, 4x second place, 2x third place)

Andrea Dovizioso 2nd in the world championship with 245 points

Jorge Lorenzo 9th in the world championship with 134 points



2019: 12 podiums (3x first place, 3x second place, 6x third place)

Andrea Dovizioso 2nd in the world championship with 269 points

Danilo Petrucci world championship rank 6 with 176 points



2020: Three podium finishes (2x first place, 1x third place)

Andrea Dovizioso World Championship rank 4 with 135 points

Danilo Petrucci 12th in the world championship with 78 points



2021: 14 podiums (6x first place, 3x second place, 5x third place)

Francesco Bagnaia 2nd in the world championship with 252 points

Jack Miller 4th in the world championship with 181 points



2022: 17 podiums (8x first place, 3x second place, 6x third place)

Francesco Bagnaia World Champion with 265 points

Jack Miller world championship rank 5 with 189 points



2023: 16 podium finishes (8x first place, 6x second place, 2x third place)

Francesco Bagnaia World Champion with 467 points

Enea Bastianini 15th in the world championship with 84 points

The 73 MotoGP victories of the Ducati works team

Casey Stoner: 23 victories (2007: Doha, Istanbul, Shanghai, Barcelona, Donington Park, Laguna Seca, Brno, Misano, Phillip Island, Sepang; 2008: Doha, Donington Park, Assen, Sachsenring, Phillip Island, Valencia; 2009: Doha, Mugello, Phillip Island, Sepang; 2010: Aragón, Motegi, Phillip Island)



Francesco Bagnaia: 18 victories (2021: Aragón, Misano-1, Portimão-2, Valencia; 2022: Jerez, Mugello, Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg, Misano, Sepang; 2023: Portimão, Jerez, Mugello, Assen, Spielberg, Mandalika, Valencia)



Andrea Dovizioso: 14 victories (2016: Sepang; 2017: Mugello, Barcelona, Spielberg, Silverstone, Motegi, Sepang; 2018: Doha, Brno, Misano, Valencia; 2019: Doha, Spielberg; 2020: Spielberg 1)



Loris Capirossi: seven victories (2003: Barcelona; 2005: Motegi, Sepang; 2006: Jerez, Brno, Motegi; 2007: Motegi)



Jorge Lorenzo: three victories (2018: Mugello, Barcelona, Spielberg)



Jack Miller: three victories (2021: Jerez, Le Mans; 2022: Motegi)



Danilo Petrucci: two victories (2019: Mugello; 2020: Le Mans)



Troy Bayliss: one victory (2006: Valencia)



Andrea Iannone: one victory (2016: Spielberg)



Enea Bastianini: one victory (2023: Sepang)

The successes of Pramac Ducati

Six GP victories:

Jorge Martin (2021: Spielberg-1; 2023: Sachsenring, Misano, Motegi, Buriram)

Johann Zarco (2023: Phillip Island)



44 further podium finishes:

2007: Alex Barros (Mugello)

2008: Toni Elias (Brno and Misano)

2015: Danilo Petrucci (Silverstone)

2016: Scott Redding (Assen)

2017: Danilo Petrucci (Mugello, Assen, Misano, Motegi)

2018: Danilo Petrucci (Le Mans)

2019: Jack Miller (Austin, Brno, Aragón, Phillip Island, Valencia)

2020: Jack Miller (Spielberg-1, Spielberg-2, Valencia-2, Portimão); Francesco Bagnaia (Misano-1)

2021: Johann Zarco (Doha-1, Doha-2, Le Mans, Barcelona); Jorge Martin (Doha-2, Spielberg-2, Valencia)

2022: Johan Zarco (Mandalika, Portimão, Barcelona, Sachsenring); Jorge Martin (Las Termas, Barcelona, Motegi, Valencia)

2023: Johann Zarco (Las Termas, Le Mans, Mugello, Sachsenring, Valencia); Jorge Martin (Le Mans, Mugello, Barcelona, Buddh)

The successes of Gresini Ducati

Five GP victories:

Enea Bastianini (2022: Doha, Austin, Le Mans, Aragón)

Fabio Di Giannantonio (2023: Doha)



Five more podium finishes:

2022: Enea Bastianini (Misano, Sepang)

2023: Alex Márquez (Las Termas, Sepang); Fabio Di Giannantonio (Phillip Island)

The successes of VR46 Ducati

Three victories:

Marco Bezzecchi (2023: Las Termas, Le Mans, Buddh)



Seven further podium finishes:

2022: Marco Bezzecchi (Assen)

2023: Marco Bezzecchi (Portimão, Assen, Spielberg, Misano); Luca Marini (Austin, Doha)

Avintia Esponsorama Ducati (last five races from 2014 to 2021)



Three podium finishes:

2020: Johann Zarco (Brno)

2021: Enea Bastianini (Misano-1, Misano-2)



Aspar Ducati (2016 to 2018), no podium finish.