Farewell to Anthony "The Go Show" Gobert

Former Suzuki 500cc factory rider Anthony Gobert passed away on Wednesday at the age of just 48. "Sometimes it was challenging, but he always had a good heart," said his mother Suzanne in farewell.

On 10 January, Aaron Gobert, also a former racing driver, announced that his brother Anthony, six years his senior, was dying. "We are saddened to announce that Anthony is in hospital receiving palliative care and is in the final stages of his life after a short illness."



Palliative care aims to alleviate the consequences of an illness when there is no prospect of a cure.

On Wednesday, we received the devastating news that Anthony Gobert had passed away - he was only 48 years old.



"It breaks my heart to write that my first-born, wonderful son Anthony has passed away," his mother Suzanne Gobert shared. "I love him from the moment he was born until the day I die. Sometimes it was challenging to say the least, but he always had a kind heart and cared for everyone. Unfortunately, he was a victim of the addiction that runs deep in our families. He tried many times to make it better, but never quite made it. I am so proud of him and thank all the good people who contributed to his life. You know who you are."

Much has been written about Anthony's abuse of alcohol and drugs, how he went off the rails, was convicted of criminal offences and was temporarily homeless. His fans around the world have followed with great interest how he has found his way back to life since the beginning of 2021 thanks to his brother Aaron.

The story of Anthony Gobert could hardly be sadder. He was a highly talented racer in the Superbike and 500cc World Championships, a handsome lad from Greenacre in New South Wales, Australia, who was a hit with the ladies and provided plenty of action on and off the track. He was a bird of paradise and a mad dog, who unfortunately couldn't handle success and pressure and therefore escaped into another reality.

What we should remember is not his human weaknesses, but his great achievements as an athlete.

In 1994, the then blonde rider entered the Superbike World Championship and finished eighth and sixth on a Honda in Sugo, Japan. At the end of the season, he sat on a Kawasaki at his home race in Phillip Island and stunned the world with a third and first place. To this day, he is the youngest rider (19 years, 7 months and 26 days) to win a race in this class from pole position. A new star had risen.

In 1995, "The Go Show" experienced the sporting highlight of his racing career with two victories and fourth place in the world championship behind Carl Fogarty, Troy Corser and Aaron Slight.

The following year, Anthony even won one more race and stood on the podium six times, but only finished eighth in the world championship because he missed four race weekends and therefore eight races due to injury.

Gobert signed a Suzuki works contract for the 500cc World Championship in 1997. However, after a positive doping test (suspected marijuana abuse), he was released during the season. Nevertheless, he finished 15th in the World Championship with 44 points.

In 1998, Anthony competed in the US Superbike Championship, but his comeback attempt in the premier class in 1999 on the Swiss MZ Weber 500cc bike with swissauto V4 engine also came to an early end for disciplinary reasons. He switched to the US Superbike Championship and took part in the World Championship at Laguna Seca on a Ducati from his team Vance & Hines with a wildcard - and won the first race!

In 2000, Kenny Roberts once again put the Australian on the 500cc Modenas three-cylinder as a substitute rider, scoring one point at Silverstone in 15th place.

In the Motorcycle World Championship, Gobert made a total of 13 appearances in the 500cc class, his best result being 7th place in the 1997 Austrian GP.

In 2000, Gobert also competed in the Superbike World Championship and won the first race in Australia in the rain on a Bimota; it was his eighth and last victory in this class. In a total of 57 starts, he took 16 podium places, was first on the grid twice and set the fastest race lap twice. He collected 504 points on his World Championship account.

Gobert was active until 2007 and also competed in the national Superbike championships in the USA, Australia, Great Britain and France during his career. At the beginning of the 2006 season, he contested two races in the Supersport World Championship as a replacement for David Checa.



Now he is no longer there.



Find your peace, Anthony.