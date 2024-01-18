Fabio Quartararo: "The goal is to be world champion"

Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo wants to be back at the front in the 2024 MotoGP season after his meagre tenth place in last year's World Championship. His realistic assessment does not quite match his goal.

Fabio Quartararo was not yet overwhelmed by the improvements to his M1 at the Valencia test at the end of November, but the 2021 World Champion expects the biggest step to be taken at the tests in Sepang at the beginning of February. Thanks to the concessions, the Yamaha and Honda regular riders will also be able to take part in the shakedown test (1 to 3 February). The first official test of the calendar year for all MotoGP riders will then take place in Malaysia from 6 to 8 February.

Until then, Yamaha will have to master "the biggest task they have ever had", "El Diablo" emphasised. "Of course they are under pressure, but you also have to be able to perform under pressure. That doesn't just apply to us."

Fabio, what result would you personally be happy with in 2024?

At the moment we're in the top 10, but my personal goal is to become world champion because I'm a winner. But realistically... If we fight for the top three or top four in the world championship, it would be great. Hopefully we can do that.

In some ways, is it perhaps easier for you to accept the arduous situation because the World Championship has been pretty crazy since you won the MotoGP title in 2021?

When I won the title, it was great because I won with quite a lead, two races to go. I wouldn't say it was easy, but at one point in the season I had a 65-point lead. That's great and hopefully we can have moments like that again - that feeling when you win, more podiums. That's super-important for me.

How do you see the MotoGP class today?

There are a lot of things that need to change. I'm still not a big fan of the sprint races and you've seen that we haven't done a race with all the regular riders. That's the new format and for me it's a problem. You don't have time to prepare for the race, you have to be on the limit all the time and that leads to injuries. Just look at how many injuries there were last year.



I also think it's difficult with eight Ducati in the field. I think we are improving. Hopefully the level of each manufacturer can be more competitive.