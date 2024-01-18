Highlights 2024: MotoGP and co. at the Red Bull Ring

On 18 August, exactly seven months from now, the Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix will take place at the Red Bull Ring. Which motorsport highlights fans should not miss in Spielberg 2024.

The Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring has been a summer regular since 2016. Last August, 173,017 spectators ensured an exuberant atmosphere and a dream backdrop in the heart of Styria.

The MotoGP aces will be back at the Red Bull Ring from 16 to 18 August 2024. In addition to thrilling duels and overtaking manoeuvres, a packed side event package with live acts, stunt shows and autograph sessions in the "MotoGP Bike City" is guaranteed.

KTM has celebrated two home victories in the two-wheel premier class in Spielberg so far (2020, 2021). Will the next triumph follow this year? Thanks to the sprint format, Binder and Co. have an additional chance on Saturday afternoon.

Tickets and all other information about the 2024 Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix can be found at www.redbullring.com

The Formula 1 teams also traditionally set up their impressive motorhomes at Spielberg in the summer. The boom of the premier class on four wheels is also reflected in the rush for tickets - only the last grandstand tickets (T9) are still available for the "Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria 2024" at the Red Bull Ring from 28 to 30 June.

Never miss a highlight with the "Season Pass"

The best racing drivers in the world will return to the heart of Styria in 2024 and ensure first-class motorsport in one place. Fans can secure the four highlight events at the Red Bull Ring with just one ticket: in addition to Formula 1 and MotoGP, the "Season Pass" is also the gateway to living motorsport history at the Red Bull Ring Classics (7 to 9 June) and to thrilling wheel-to-wheel duels in the DTM (27 to 29 September).

The "Premium" option guarantees a place on the start-finish grandstand with a reserved parking space for Formula 1, MotoGP and DTM, while the "Standard" option guarantees a standing area for Formula 1 and MotoGP as well as free choice of seats for the Red Bull Ring Classics and DTM.

If you have your eye on standing or start-finish grandstand seats for Formula 1 that are currently unavailable, the Season Pass is the way to go. The motto here is also strike quickly - the contingent is limited.

Details on the 2024 calendar, tickets for the highlight racing series and all other information can be found at www.redbullring.com.