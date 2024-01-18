Campinoti: "See Marc Márquez rather in the works team"

The Márquez brothers are on their way to Italy for the Gresini-Ducati team presentation and the tension is rising. Meanwhile, Pramac boss Paolo Campinoti commented on the situation of Marc Márquez, Martin, Zarco and Morbidelli.

"We're on our way," Marc Márquez let his new Gresini Racing Team know on Thursday via his Instagram channel, where he posted a selfie with his brother and team-mate Alex from the aeroplane. On Saturday evening, the Ducati customer team unveiled the new look for the 2024 season for the first time at the Cocoricò in Riccione, one of Italy's most famous nightclubs.

The eight-time world champion as a prominent newcomer is attracting great interest, but at the same time there has long been speculation as to whether Gresini is just a stopover for Marc Márquez. The 30-year-old Spaniard himself recently emphasised at a PR event in Madrid that a long career was his goal, but that nothing had yet been discussed with anyone for 2025.

In an interview with the renowned Italian sports daily "La Gazzetta dello Sport", Pramac boss Paolo Campinoti made a statement that leaves plenty of room for interpretation. "I rather see Márquez in the Ducati works team. I don't think he would have taken such a step [the switch to Gresini] if he hadn't been given some kind of guarantees - even if I don't know exactly what they might be. But to do a year in a satellite team with a previous year's bike, just to do that, leaves me a little perplexed," admitted the Italian.

What is clear to Campinoti, however, is that he will lose his star Jorge Martin after the 2024 season. "That's for sure," emphasised the Prima Pramac team owner. Because in future, the only option for last year's runner-up in the world championship will be a place in a works team. "In my opinion, he will leave. He could also go to Honda, they need a strong rider and of the youngsters he is certainly the safest bet," added Campinoti.

Johann Zarco is already known to have left Ducati for Honda. According to Campinoti, the LCR newcomer could be the surprise of the 2024 season. After the Valencia test on the RC213V, the Frenchman told him: "He wanted to stop after the first laps on the 2023 bike, but was impressed by the 2024 machine. That's why I put him on the list of contenders."

Zarco's successor Franco Morbidelli, on the other hand, has a lot to prove on the current Desmosedici GP24 after two and a half lean years as a Yamaha factory rider. "Franco is super-motivated. It's his big chance to show that he really isn't finished yet, but is still a great rider, which I firmly believe in. I say that 2024 could also be his year," Campinoti said in an interview with "La Gazzetta dello Sport".

Result Valencia test (28 November 2023):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.253 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.028 sec

3rd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.093 sec

4. Marc Márquez, Ducati, + 0.171

5. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.263

6. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.385

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.409

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.543

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.648

10th Marini, Honda, + 0.703

11th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.717

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.769

13th Mir, Honda, + 0.798

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.824

15th Martin, Ducati, + 0.899

16th Morbidelli, Ducati, + 0.953

17th Zarco, Honda, + 1.030

18th Acosta, KTM, + 1.223

19th Rins, Yamaha, + 1.311

20th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.512

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 1.723

22nd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.059

23rd Savadori, Aprilia, + 3.431