Rossi's empire continues to grow: VR46 Agency founded

Everything to do with marketing and sponsorship for MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi's squad will be handled by his new "VR46 Agency".

Valentino Rossi is not only the MotoGP team owner and owner of the merchandising company VR46 Racing Apparel, which was expanded to include VR equipment just over a year ago. VR46 also entered the digital world of the "VR46 Metaverse" in 2022 thanks to a joint venture with "The Hundred Media Holding".

The VR46 Riders Academy has now been joined by the "VR46 Agency", according to reports from Italy. The nine-time motorbike world champion recently registered his latest company in Pesaro, which focuses on marketing, sponsorship searches, market analyses, strategic and contractual consulting and image management for personalities from sport and show business.

The CEO is Gianluca Falcioni, who already manages the VR46 Riders Academy and personally looks after the interests of MotoGP world champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, among others.

The VR46 Agency, which was founded a few months ago, was also responsible for the deal with the new title sponsor of the VR46 Racing Team for the next three seasons, the Indonesian energy company Pertamina Enduro. The new colours of Marco Bezzecchi and newcomer Fabio Di Giannantonio will be officially presented for the first time next Wednesday, 24 January in Riccione.