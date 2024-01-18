MotoGP legend Andrea Dovizioso: What makes racing drivers tick

In terms of popularity, Andrea Dovizioso was never quite in the limelight, which may have something to do with the fact that his world championship career ran parallel to a certain Jorge Lorenzo, while in Italy he was overshadowed by superstar Valentino Rossi.

However, being runner-up three times in a row behind a Marc Márquez in absolute top form is anything but a bad record. In addition, "Dovi", as his friends call him, has competed in an incredible 326 Grands Prix in a row without missing a single race. The 2004 125cc World Champion collected a total of 24 GP victories, 15 of them in the MotoGP class, and a total of 103 podium places.

In the pits, Dovizioso was fondly known as the "Professor" because he was so interested in understanding the technical aspect of his job. Although the now 37-year-old has been a retired MotoGP rider since September 2022, he is actually a very active motocross rider. Even in his GP days, he never made a secret of his great off-road passion, which he has now turned into a business with his own track.

Andrea, when did your racing career in the GP paddock become a job rather than a passion?

No, it was never a job for me, but in the last few years I started to get fed up with certain aspects. When you do the same things for so many years...



Let's put it this way: the goal is to win and that makes you keep going. It's the other aspects that get "harder" over time. If the results are right and you're fighting for the world championship, you'll keep going. But when you stop being competitive, the things you don't like become more important. And then it starts to get complicated.

You can look at competition from two angles: On the one hand, the fight against yourself to improve every day, and on the other hand, it's about beating your rivals. What was your approach as a driver?

From my point of view, a racing driver competes to beat the others. But to beat the others, you have to improve yourself. So you have to work on yourself and, if you manage to improve, you might be able to beat the others. But it all starts with wanting to be ahead of the others. This is reflected in the feeling that is transferred to your body.



Let's think of a certain lap time, for example. It only has value in connection with the fact that it puts you ahead of the others. For example, a 1:30.5 min in Valencia: pole with a lead of three tenths of a second - that gives you such a feeling... But if you're only 10th in the standings with the same lap time, half a second behind first place, then you feel like an old man. So it always has to do with the rivals.

But I remember Jorge Lorenzo calculating on certain tracks: "This year I was three tenths faster than last year." So he was comparing himself with himself.

In my opinion, this point of view doesn't make much sense because the development of the bikes in MotoGP is continuous - the bikes, sometimes the tyres, the electronics... So it's only useful to compare one year with another up to a certain point. But it's very useful to compare what you've done in the same session, in the same races - compared to the others.

It has always been your great strength to be able to analyse and assess the situation in this way. You've also been spared serious injuries, considering your 326 GP starts in a row.

Yes, you could say that I was lucky. Of course, I've also had crashes and broken bones, but when I think of other riders, I can count myself lucky. But 37 years on a motorbike takes its toll, especially in motocross.

You've done more damage on a motocross bike than in all your GP years.

For sure! And it's not over yet...

This might be a daft question knowing how many races you've competed in, but looking back, which success was particularly satisfying?

There have been so many that it's really difficult to single out one race. It's so difficult to pinpoint certain results - all the wins, all the podiums, the strong emotions. There were so many, but for sure the podium at Mugello [2017] is something incomparable. And I didn't expect to win the race. If it comes as a surprise, it's even more important.



It's true that we race for ourselves, that we're a bit selfish. But to be lucky enough to experience it in front of so many friends and with your family - when you achieve it under these circumstances, the emotions triple. It's a very beautiful thing.

From the outside, your legendary duels with Marc Márquez on the last lap of the race immediately spring to mind.

Those are the races you watch again and again. And I get goosebumps every time. Because I know all the details - what I tried, how difficult it was, how much I was on the limit, where it wasn't planned, how I told myself: "Try it, try it!" But then it doesn't work out and you get to the last corner: "Do it!"

How would you describe the world of a top-level racing driver? Challenging?

Challenging is a very apt word. It's also extremely stressful.

Is it tough?

Yes, that's normal. The word stressful is the best way to describe it in my eyes. Because everything you do happens at the highest level. Even if you win, it's still stressful. And if you don't win, it's even more stressful. It has also happened to me to win and be completely destroyed, even mentally. When you win a race, you usually feel very light and happy, but still stressed. Because to win, you have to put in so much effort that it's really hard.

Was it therefore perhaps also a kind of liberation when you had enough and stopped in the middle of the arduous 2022 season?

No, nobody ever forced me to do it. It was always my decision. But when I was no longer competitive, I could no longer express myself properly. Did I want to free myself from this situation? Yes. That's why I quit early. When you're used to being in the places further up the field, it wasn't very nice to find yourself in that situation.