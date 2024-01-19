"KTM has made the biggest leap"

How can overtaking be made easier again in MotoGP? How will the technical regulations be changed? How exciting will 2024 be? We ask Roland Berger, Director of the FIM Technical Commission

For decades, the Austrian Roland Berger held various management positions at Honda in Europe and was also held in the highest regard in Japan. Whether as a test rider during the development of the first Honda Dakar bike in the early 1980s or as a decisive driving force behind series motorbikes, the analytical graduate engineer and excellent motorcyclist was very often a key figure behind the scenes of the motorbike world. His passion has always been road racing, ever since he first set foot in a paddock professionally in 1983. He joined the FIM at an early stage. From Mick Doohan to Valentino Rossi to the current generation: Berger has been respected and loved by racing drivers for decades and is a good friend to many stars of all decades.

In his current role as Director of the Technical Commission, he heads a committee of 14 technicians from all over the world and is also head of the technicians within the FIM, the highest motorcycling organisation. He took up this position in 2023 and will hold it for a total of four years - in other words, until the next major change to the regulations is due.

MotoGP 's unique selling point was that overtaking was permanent everywhere and under all conditions. How did we lose that, and how do we get it back?

How did we get there? We have greatly increased the power, which means that we can finally go 366 km/h fast. It doesn't help anyone, because no spectator can see the difference between 340 and 360 km/h, but it's good. Now the aerodynamics come into play, which goes hand in hand with the square: if you want to go twice as fast, you have to have four times the power. Aerodynamics also became an issue when braking. When the driver drops anchor at 360 km/h, he is happy to have more downforce on the front wheel.

Is that how the front wings came about?

Exactly. However, in addition to the advantage when braking, there was a disadvantage when cornering: When leaning, the wing pushes the motorbike outwards: it wants to go off the front. The rear wings were used to ensure that this understeer happened evenly. Previously, riders only had one way of compensating for pushing to the outside of the bend, and that was throttle - which, as we know, did not always work well. In any case, the aerodynamic packages got better and better, which led to a front tyre exploding at over 300 km/h during a pre-season test last year. And nobody really needs that.

What was the reaction?

The result is the current front tyre with its hard carcass, which only has a very small temperature window in which it works. But what would be the alternative? If you were to leave out this hard casing and the tyre explodes on the straight at Mugello, you would fly all the way to Florence.

Does that mean Michelin was a victim of circumstances? Too fast bikes have caused a tyre that nobody is happy with?

Exactly. Or rather: Only very few are happy with it. But everyone falls off anyway, including the Ducati riders. The world champion is the one who falls off the least. Tyre production is an incredibly complicated process in which something has always gone wrong in the past. This has been the case throughout the decades. But back to aerodynamics: In addition, there are supposed to be motorbikes that deliberately generate turbulence, as Ferrari once did in F1.

The infamous dirty air.

You can't get any closer to the car in front and are stuck three or four motorbike lengths behind him. However, if you overcome this barrier, you are suddenly sucked forwards. Because this usually happens just before the braking point, overtaking became quite tricky. Although the cornering speeds are the same as before, the braking points are later because of the wings. This hasn't made overtaking any easier either. The result is a series that is technically fascinating, but no longer offers the action of the past.

How do we get back to that?

We throw away the wings, or at least all the ones behind the fuel filler cap. Front wings do have a certain series relevance. They work from 50 km/h, so you can brake for the traffic lights later, to put it bluntly. We are eliminating ride height devices. And we may have to reduce power.

But that won't happen before 2027, correct?

Exactly. Rumour has it that it will be 850 cubic metres from then on, which means 15% less power and 10 to 12 percent less top speed.

And over the next three years, we'll be making cosmetic changes to the existing regulations and nothing will happen in terms of excitement?

It has always been the case that a manufacturer has landed a stroke of genius here and there. Then it took two or three years for the competition to follow suit. Ducati was clearly superior: 87 MotoGP victories, 14 of them by customer teams in recent years, but KTM made the biggest leap in 2023. It just wasn't quite enough. The closer the leaders get - and they will - the more interesting the races will become. Because even the Japanese will no longer be as "fast" as they were last year.