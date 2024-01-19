Super: Valentino Rossi will remain BMW M works rider in 2024
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The BMW M Motorsport works driver line-up for the 2024 season is complete. A total of 22 top-class drivers from twelve nations will compete as BMW M works drivers worldwide. Raffaele Marciello and Robin Frijns are two first-class newcomers. North American works drivers Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley and Madison Snow will also be part of the permanent line-up in 2024.
In 2023, nine-time motorbike world champion Valentino Rossi competed as an official BMW works rider for the first time. Together with Maxime Martin, he drove to a much-acclaimed victory in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup on his home circuit in Misano. Further podium finishes in the high-calibre SRO racing series underlined a strong season for "Il Dottore". Consequently, Rossi will also be part of the Munich-based brand's official driver squad in 2024.
Rossi will venture into the World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) in 2024. He will compete in the new LMGT3 class for WRT. His start at the legendary Bathurst 12 Hours in February is also secured.
The legendary Italian's start in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup is also considered certain. Whether he will also continue to compete in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup is still unclear.
Raffaele Marciello and Robin Frijns come to BMW M Motorsport highly decorated with numerous successes in endurance races and titles in various racing series. They will fight for overall victories in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the BMW M Hybrid V8, but are also valuable reinforcements in GT3 racing. This versatility characterises the entire line-up of BMW M works drivers.
In addition to the two newcomers, former DTM champions René Rast, Sheldon van der Linde, Marco Wittmann and Dries Vanthoor will compete for BMW with the M Hybrid V8 in the top class of the FIA WEC. The other programmes of the works drivers - including BMW's DTM programme - will be confirmed at a later date.
Andreas Roos, Head of BMW M Motorsport: "We are entering an extremely intensive 2024 racing season with a first-class, versatile and highly motivated line-up of BMW M works drivers. The number of 22 drivers may seem large at first glance, but with the extensive programme we are running worldwide, each individual will be very valuable to us. I am delighted that we have been able to strengthen an already high-calibre squad with top drivers such as Robin Frijns and Raffaele Marciello. In addition, our North American works drivers Bill Auberlen, Robby Foley and Madison Snow will also be part of the permanent squad from this season onwards, which underlines the importance of our commitment in the USA."
The squad at a glance:
Name - Nationality - Date of birth - BMW driver since
Bill Auberlen - USA - 12/10/1968 - 1996
Connor De Phillippi - USA - 25/12/1992 - 2018
Philipp Eng - AUT - 28.02.1990 - 2016
Augusto Farfus - BRA - 03/09/1983 - 2007
Robby Foley - USA - 20.07.1996 - 2021
Robin Frijns - NED - 07/08/1991 - 2023
Dan Harper - GBR - 08.12.2000 - 2020
Max Hesse - GER - 23/07/2001 - 2020
Jens Klingmann - GER - 16/07/1990 - 2014
Jesse Krohn - FIN - 03/09/1990 - 2014
Raffaele Marciello - SUI - 17.12.1994 - 2024
Maxime Martin - BEL - 20/03/1986 - 2023
René Rast - GER - 26/10/1986 - 2023
Valentino Rossi - ITA - 16/02/1979 - 2023
Madison Snow - USA - 26/12/1995 - 2022
Bruno Spengler - CAN - 23/08/1983 - 2012
Sheldon van der Linde - RSA - 13/05/1999 - 2019
Dries Vanthoor - BEL - 20/04/1998 - 2023
Neil Verhagen - USA - 18/02/2001 - 2020
Charles Weerts - BEL - 01/03/2001 - 2023
Marco Wittmann - GER - 24.11.1989 - 2012
Nick Yelloly - GBR - 03.12.1990 - 2019