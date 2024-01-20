Live: The Gresini team presentation with Marc Márquez

The countdown is on: Marc Márquez and his brother Alex unveil their new Gresini-Ducati look for the 2024 MotoGP season today. Fans can watch the presentation live on SPEEDWEEK.com - to stream.

With the signing of Marc Márquez, Gresini Racing landed the coup of a crazy transfer carousel. A year ago, nobody could have imagined that the eight-time world champion would be posing in the Ducati Museum on Loris Capirossi's Desmosedici, the first MotoGP winner for the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer in 2003, as he did on Friday.

The hype surrounding the new chapter of the 30-year-old superstar, who has been in Italy with his brother and team-mate Alex Márquez since Thursday, is all the greater. The two of them visibly enjoyed themselves at the joint photo shoot, and Marc in particular familiarised himself with the eventful history of his new team at the team headquarters in Faenza, which was founded by Fausto Gresini in 1997 and has since collected three world championship titles, 61 GP victories and a total of 190 podium finishes across all GP classes.

Team Principal Nadia Padovani, who is courageously and successfully continuing the dream of her husband, who passed away in 2021, with the support of their sons Lorenzo and Luca and Commercial Director Carlo Merlini, said that it was only at the Valencia test that she really realised that she would have the six-time MotoGP champion and 59-time GP winner in the premier class in her ranks for 2024. On 28 November, Marc Márquez rolled out of the Gresini pits on a Ducati for the first time at the Valencia test amid enormous media interest.

The clean test look on his Desomsedici GP23 will make way for the official 2024 livery this Saturday evening. With the official team presentation, Gresini Racing performs the first dance of the new season - in the truest sense of the word, as one of Italy's most famous nightclubs, the Cocoricò in Riccione, was chosen as the venue: The MotoGP presentation starts at 6.30 pm, preceded by the MotoE and Moto2 teams from Gresini.

The Gresini team presentation 2024:

