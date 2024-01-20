First pictures: Marc Márquez in Gresini Ducati colours

It's a stormy Saturday evening in Riccione, and the rush of media representatives at the Cocoricò is just as strong: the famous nightclub with its majestic pyramid shape and a spectacular stage show provided the perfect setting for the eagerly awaited first dance of the 2024 pre-season - the Gresini Racing team presentation with prominent Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez and his brother and team-mate Alex.

"This is the discotheque where I used to dance when I was 20 years old," revealed Team Principal Nadia Padovani in high spirits. Looking at her new MotoGP line-up, two-time world champion Alex and eight-time champion Marc Márquez, she emphasised: "As a team, we have already won. We will have ten titles in the team - that's incredible, we could never have imagined that."

There were no surprises when it came to the design. The Márquez brothers will ride a Desmosedici GP23 in 2024 in the familiar Gresini colour combination of Ducati red and a light shade of blue to symbolise the air.

