Marc Márquez: "Not immediately at the level of Pecco"

On Saturday evening, the eagerly awaited presentation of the Gresini Ducati team took place at the Cocoricò, a famous nightclub in Riccione, Italy. However, the focus was not on Alex Márquez, who is starting his second season with the team on the Desmosedici GP23, but on his brother and Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez.

For Márquez, it is the first MotoGP brand change after eleven years with the Repsol Honda Team and six world championship titles in the premier class. "After eleven years with the same team, the first steps into the new garage were naturally strange," admitted the eight-time world champion. Nevertheless, he emphasised: "When I made the decision, I was fully convinced that it was the right move. Switching to a team like Gresini, alongside my brother, made the change much easier."

The 30-year-old was already able to get a first impression of this year's working machine at the Valencia test. As a reminder, Márquez finished the one-day test in a strong fourth place overall. "I felt very comfortable straight away in Valencia. However, the whole team was extremely nervous due to the high expectations. Over the past few days, I was able to get to know the team in peace."

Due to these expectations, the Spaniard warned: "What you have to bear in mind is the contrast between expectations and reality. I can't pretend now that I'm going to fight for victory right from the start. Because the last four years have been a nightmare for me. I haven't won for two years. On the other hand, there are riders like Pecco Bagnaia or Jorge Martin who have been riding this bike for many years and have already won many races on it. They are super fast, which is why I can't say that I will be at the same level as these riders straight away."

However, despite his reticence, Márquez let it be known what approach he is taking with his new project: "Even though I want to take it slow for now, that doesn't mean I'm going to be slow on the race track. Of course, I will try to ride as fast as possible and always give my maximum. Expectations are super high. But I'm trying to forget them and concentrate on working in my garage. Because I have to stay calm, especially at the start."