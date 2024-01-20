Márquez reunited: Who will take the first Gresini win?

For the second time since 2020, when they were still in the Repsol Honda factory team, the Márquez brothers completed a MotoGP team presentation as team-mates on Saturday evening in Riccione. Both were in great spirits, chatting at length with the press and then patiently posing for souvenir photos with the many Gresini guests.

"It's very special to be in a team with your brother," said Alex. "It's special when you're both riding in the World Championship and even more so in MotoGP - you can't even imagine what it means to be in a team. It's very special. I have to try to take advantage of this situation. The great and magical atmosphere that we can create off the track becomes very important. I've been in many teams, but Gresini has something special in that respect," said the 2023 World Championship ninth-placed rider.

The starting position is not comparable to 2020 - and not just because of the fact that Marc suffered the protracted upper arm injury at the delayed season opener in Jerez. "We hope - and I especially hope - that it will be a different year," emphasised the eight-time world champion. "Because 2020 was the worst year, that was the point that changed everything. Of course, we hope to have fun throughout the year. But at the track, he will be busy with his crew chief and his team and I will be working on my pit side," Marc added.

"The most important thing for Alex is that he doesn't have higher expectations because I'm in the pits. He has his expectations, you always have to be realistic and work to be a MotoGP rider for many years," added the 30-year-old superstar.

His younger brother added: "We were in a completely different situation in 2020. I was a rookie, I had to improve a lot of things and I didn't have the opportunity to use a lot of information from him because he was super-fast and I had to progress step by step. The situation is different now and I think we can both benefit more from it."

The 27-year-old Alex, who incidentally held his own on the right-hand side of the pits ("I've been here a long time, he's just the newcomer"), made his first declaration of intent in the team-internal duel on the Cocoricò stage with a grin: "If he or I win, it will always stay in the family, but if I can be ahead of him, that's better - he's already won so much."

The 27-year-old Spaniard already achieved two sprint wins at Silverstone and Sepang last year. Now the question naturally arose: Which Márquez will win a GP race on the Gresini Ducati first?

"The first Grand Prix is in Qatar. Alex has a better chance than me in Qatar," said Marc with a smile, dismissing the role of favourite. "I've only won there twice and I'm not in a position to think about winning now. But let's see, if there is a win for Gresini, it would be nice."

"If I were to win in Qatar, that would be fine with me," Alex added with a grin.

"But you can't be in a hurry. You always have to be realistic," Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez never tired of emphasising.