Marc Márquez: "Honda would have been the easier way"

A year ago, it would have been unimaginable, but now Marc Márquez made his first official appearance in Gresini colours at the team presentation. As is well known, the six-time MotoGP champion prematurely terminated a lucrative HRC contract at the end of the 2023 season and said goodbye to his Repsol Honda family, including crew chief Santi Hernandez, after eleven years in order to hop on a customer team Ducati from the previous season.

"Of course, it was a super-difficult decision and that's why it took so long. I only made the decision after the Motegi GP," said the 30-year-old superstar, looking back. "On the other hand, my ambition is the same as it was in 2013. I've said it before and I'll say it again: If I'm here, it's because I feel I have the level and the opportunities to fight for the top five. I can't talk about fighting for the world championship. You need something extra for that in many respects. But I still have the feeling that I can fight for the top 5 or top 6. So I've decided to go in that direction to have a longer career. It's just about that."

"The easier way would have been to stay with Honda. That would have meant less pressure for me, more money in my bank account and many other things. But that's not the goal," emphasised the eight-time world champion, who signed a one-year contract with Gresini Racing and is leaving all doors open for the future.

"I'm very grateful to Honda, I've said it before and I'll say it again here: maybe our paths can cross again in the future, I hope so. But it's not just up to me. I have to be fast on the track so that I have more doors and paths to choose from. If I am fast, I will be in a better position to decide my future."

Meanwhile, something finally seems to be happening at his former employer Honda. A significantly revised RC213V was already on show at the Valencia test at the end of November and Joan Mir spoke of noticeable changes and improvements.

Marc Márquez is also convinced that the Honda Racing Corporation will achieve the turnaround. "The problem or the biggest doubt is whether they can do it in a month or in a year or two. This was also a risk in terms of the moment I am in my sporting career - not because of Honda, but for my career I am convinced that it was the right thing to do. Honda is Honda, HRC is HRC, for sure they will make it and also in Malaysia they will make another step."

Back to the immediate future of Márquez: Gresini Team Principal Nadia Padovani made it clear that she expects to see her prominent new signing in the World Championship battle in 2024.

"That's completely normal," said Marc himself when asked about it. "When the Gresini Racing Team brings in a rider, it's because they believe he can do well, otherwise they don't do it. They also took a big risk and waited until October for my decision. And they did that because they are convinced that I can do well. I want that too, but we have to proceed calmly and step by step, then we'll see," said the 59-time MotoGP winner, once again endeavouring to dampen the enormous expectations.