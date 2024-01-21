Alex Márquez (Ducati): "Need more time than others"

Even though all eyes were on Ducati newcomer Marc Márquez at the Gresini team presentation, his younger brother Alex gave some interesting insights into his time at Gresini Racing so far.

On Saturday evening, Gresini Ducati opened the team presentations for the 2024 MotoGP season at the Cocoricò in Riccione. In addition to the eagerly awaited arrival of Marc Márquez, his three-year-old younger brother Alex, who is about to start his second season with the Ducati team, also made an appearance. After 2020, when both Spaniards rode for the Repsol Honda factory team, this is the second time that the brothers will compete in the same MotoGP team.

After three disappointing years as a Honda rider, 27-year-old Alex switched to Gresini on the Desmosedici GP22 last year. The two-time world champion scored two sprint victories and two GP podiums, finishing the season in ninth place overall. However, this was offset by 21 crashes this season, five of them in a main race on Sunday.

"Such ups and downs are normal when you're on a bike for the first year. I had no information or experience, which is why I first had to find out how the bike works," Alex reassured us and explained: "It has always been the case that I needed a little more time to adapt to a new category or a new bike. Other riders find it easier to build up a good feeling at this point."

The twelve-time GP winner cited the following as the reason for his fluctuating performances: "The problem was that I was faster at the start of the season, especially in the first three races, than we thought I would be at the beginning. As a result, expectations rose too rapidly. These overly high expectations then resulted in crashes like in Jerez or Le Mans." However, Márquez also stated: "We steadily improved over the course of the season and were really strong and consistent in the end."