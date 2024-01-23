Alex Márquez: "Desmosedici GP23 is not a revolution"

Alex Márquez jumped on the Ducati Desmosedici GP23 for the first time at the one-day Valencia test at the end of November. At the Gresini team presentation, the Spaniard spoke about his first impressions.

It will be an exciting second MotoGP season for Alex Márquez in the Gresini-Ducati team. Instead of Fabio Di Giannantonio, this time he will be sharing the pits with his brother Marc Márquez, who is three years older. "It's good to be in the same pit with Marc because he's my brother and it makes it easier for me to ask him questions," began Alex, who also emphasised the downsides that the eight-time world champion brings to the team: "The big disadvantage is of course the high expectations of the people around us."

Although the brothers presented themselves in the official team colours for the first time on Saturday evening at the Gresini team presentation in Riccione, they were already able to familiarise themselves with this year's work equipment at the Valencia test at the end of November .

For Alex, this meant switching from the Ducati Desmosedici GP22 to the GP23, last year's world champion bike. "It wasn't easy to feel the differences between the GP22 and the GP23 at the Valencia test due to the difficult weather and track conditions," admitted the two-time world champion, who completed a total of 56 laps despite the strong wind. On his fastest lap of 1:29.638 minutes, the Spaniard (6th) was just under two tenths of a second slower than his brother's best time (4th)

Despite the adverse conditions, Alex has already noticed differences between the two models: "The engine characteristics and aerodynamics in particular differ from last year's model. I still have to get used to the power delivery in particular and adapt my riding style accordingly." He noted: "The bike is not a revolution, but an evolution with a little more power. Of course, it's always good to have more power available on the straights."