Marc Márquez: Suddenly only one bike in the garage

Marc Márquez will line up for a customer team for the first time in his MotoGP career in 2024. The Spaniard revealed why his Gresini Ducati debut was therefore very quiet and what surprised him most about the GP23.

Gresini Racing has signed Alex, the first of the Márquez brothers, for 2023, followed by Marc, the second, for 2024. Which of the two will take the first Ducati victory over the full distance is still completely open, as Alex did not finish on the top step of the podium last year, apart from two sprint victories. In the first clash in Valencia at the end of November , Marc was just ahead, finishing the one-day test in fourth place, while Alex came sixth.

"I felt comfortable on the bike from the very first moment, which is why I set the good time," confirmed the eight-time world champion, who didn't seem to have to push himself to the limit for his lap time of 1:29.424 minutes "As soon as I pushed, the lap time came naturally. But I'm always very fast here in Valencia anyway. So now I'm curious to see how the bike behaves on tracks where I usually have difficulties. That's where our level will show," said the Ducati newcomer, looking ahead to tracks such as Qatar and Malaysia.

After eleven years as a Honda works rider, Márquez finds himself in an unfamiliar situation in the Gresini Ducati customer team. "It was normal for me to have four bikes in the garage at the test. This time there was only one bike, so it was much quieter. I therefore took a very relaxed, step-by-step approach."

The 30-year-old noted: "You have to approach the lap differently with the Ducati. The way you take corners is also completely different." Surprisingly, he emphasised: "The Honda also has its strengths in some areas of the corner. However, I can no longer utilise these strengths, which is why I have to adapt. Above all, I have to learn how to use the additional power and the better grip at the exit of the corner in my favour."

What particularly surprised the 59-time MotoGP winner on his first ride with the Desmosedici GP23? "In Valencia, I was travelling with a lot of ease and extremely smoothly. But I don't know yet whether that will be my riding style on the Ducati. But I didn't feel the need to ride aggressively to find the limit of the bike."